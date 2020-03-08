Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 3/10/20

The Warriors have won three of their last five games heading into Tuesday's showdown with the division rival L.A. Clippers.

presented by



Tuesday, March 10

7:30 p.m.

FIND TICKETS

WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. ClippersTuesday, March 107:30 p.m.WATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DIVISION SHOWDOWN ON WARRIORS GROUND

For the first time since their four-game winning streak in December, the Warriors have won three of their last five games, and they’ll look to build off the momentum they’ve mounted in recent games as they take on the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Dubs have lost each of their first two matchups with their division rival from the South, getting blown out at home in the season opener before outplaying the Clippers in Los Angeles for three quarters before struggling in the fourth in a defeat in L.A. in January. This will be the third of four straight home games for the Warriors, who are hopeful to have Stephen Curry in the lineup after he sat out Saturday’s game with the flu following his return from a four-month absence (broken left hand) on Thursday.

LAST TIME OUT

Damion Lee scored 24 points and Eric Paschall had 23, including the go-ahead free throws with less than a minute left of the Dubs’ 118-114 victory over the visiting Sixers on Sunday. Marquese Chriss contributed his third double-double in his last four games to go along with his career-high eight assists and a game-saving block. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 15-49 43-19 15th in West 2nd in West PTS: 106.3 (27th) PTS: 116.2 (4th) REB: 43.0 (22nd) REB: 48.0 (3rd) AST: 25.6 (10th) AST: 24.0 (17th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Mychal Mulder, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss

LAC: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left knee soreness) and Stephen Curry (flu) are TBD. Kevon Looney (hip soreness), Ky Bowman (ankle sprain), Alen Smailagic (quad contusion) and Klay Thompson (ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

LAC: TBD Team Notes

AN IDEAL RECIPE

The players on the court are certainly different but the Warriors’ style of play in recent games has started to resemble that of the Dubs during their run of five straight trips to the NBA Finals. The Warriors have tallied three straight games with at least 30 assists, and they’ve achieved that mark in four of the last games. And whether or not the Warriors reach 30 assists is an indicator of team success, as the Dubs are 8-6 when reaching that total this season. On Saturday, the Warriors hit the target of 30 assists on the nose, and they did so while committing a season-low tying seven turnovers. Sharing the basketball while taking care of it is an ideal recipe, and doing that on Tuesday will be a challenge against a Clippers team that has some of the best defenders in the league.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Paschall (13.8) PTS: Leonard (26.9) REB: Green (6.2) REB: Leonard (7.5) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Williams (5.8)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

A popular pick to win the NBA Finals this year, the Clippers are riding a six-game winning streak heading into their highly anticipated showdown with the Lakers on Sunday. The Clippers are 10-0 when playing at full strength and along with the Bucks and Lakers are the only team in the NBA in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is one of the league’s premiere two-way players, averaging 26.9 points, and Paul George isn’t far behind him at 20.9 points per game. But what makes the Clippers especially dangerous is their bench scoring. Lou Williams is an annual candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, and Montrezl Harrell is a beast in the paint with 18.7 points a game. The Clippers don’t have a weakness, but the Warriors did give them all they could handle in their last head-to-head battle, so Tuesday night is shaping up to be a whole lot of fun at Chase Center.