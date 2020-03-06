Curry Posts 23 in Return, Dubs Fall Short Against Raptors

Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee Add A Combined 44 Points
Posted: Mar 05, 2020
Stephen Curry returned to action after missing four months recovering from a broken left hand to drop 23 points, but the Dubs just did not have enough towards the end against the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors and fell 121-113 Thursday night at Chase Center.

