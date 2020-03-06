Curry Posts 23 in Return, Dubs Fall Short Against Raptors

Stephen Curry returned to the hardwood after missing four months recovering from a broken left hand to drop 23 points, but the Dubs fell just short in a 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

presented by

Stephen Curry returned to action after missing four months recovering from a broken left hand to drop 23 points, but the Dubs just did not have enough towards the end against the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors and fell 121-113 Thursday night at Chase Center.