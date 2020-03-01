Game Preview: Warriors vs. Wizards - 3/1/20

The Warriors host the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

5:30 p.m.

RETURNING TO WARRIORS GROUND

After a road win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Dubs return home to Chase Center to continue their weekend back-to-back with a Sunday matchup against the Washington Wizards (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA). The last time the two teams met, the Warriors claimed a 125-117 victory over the Wizards on the road.

Sunday’s game tips off Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, which will include events and activations focused on celebrating and supporting women and girls in the community though the tagline, She Believes, nodding to the team’s ‘We Believe’ mantra. All fans in attendance will receive ‘She Believes’ t-shirts to celebrate the campaign. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase additional merchandise at The Warriors Shop at Chase Center in Thrive City.

LAST TIME OUT

A third quarter surge resulted in a 115-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, successfully ending the Dubs’ losing streak. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 13-47 21-37 15th in West 9th in East PTS: 105.8 (27th) PTS: 115.8 (6th) REB: 42.9 (25th) REB: 42.3 (27th) AST: 25.3 (12th) AST: 25.4 (11th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss

WAS: Bradley Beal, Shabaz Napier, Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura and Ian Mahinmi INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) is out. Team Notes

WAS: John Wall (Achilles) is out. Team Notes

PASCHALL CAN PLAY

Eric Paschall recently tallied his twelfth 20-plus point game with a team-high 25 points, demonstrating consistency and reliability off the bench. In each of the last six games, Paschall has scored 10-or-more points, averaging 16.2 points per game over that span. Furthermore in his 26 starts this season, Paschall has recorded an average of 17 points and 5.7 rebounds. Among all rookies, the Rising Star ranks fifth in scoring (13.4 ppg), fifth in rebounding (4.6 rpg) and is one of just three first-year players to have two 30-point performances this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Wiggins (19.2) PTS: Beal (30.3) REB: Green (6.2) REB: Bryant (7.1) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Beal (6.0)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Washington Wizards sit just outside of the playoff picture in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, 4.5 games behind the eighth place Orlando Magic. Bradley Beal, the team’s leading scorer with over 30 points per game, is coming off of a pair of 50-plus point games last Sunday and Monday. Despite the offensive outburst from Beal, the Wizards were unable to win either game and are 4-4 in their last eight games. While Washington brings with them a lot of offensive firepower from Beal, potential Rookie of the Year candidate Rui Hachimura (13.9 points per game), and six other players who double figures in scoring, their defense ranks dead last in points allowed (119.9 oppg) and defensive rating (115.6). The Warriors exploited this in their previous matchup when the Dubs sank 15 three-pointers on a 50-percent shooting night from beyond the arc en route to a 125-117 win in their last matchup with Washington on Feb. 3.