Shorthanded Dubs Overcome Slow Start for Win

With just eight players in uniform, the Dubs overcame an 18-point deficit for a 115-99 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Warriors were down by as much as 18 points in Saturday night’s game, but a push through the third quarter that was capped off with a 16-0 run through the final six-plus minutes of the frame fueled a Dubs’ 115-99 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

The run through the third completed what was a 28-point swing at the time by the Warriors: after going down 46-28 early in the second quarter, the Warriors outscored the Suns 64-35 through the end of the third frame.

Once they captured the lead with just over three minutes left in the third, the Warriors would not allow Phoenix within more than seven points for the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 25 Chriss / Bender - 9 Lee - 8 Lee - 20 Wiggins - 7 Wiggins - 5 Wiggins - 17 Looney / Mulder - 6 Paschall / Bender - 4



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Booker - 21 Ayton / Saric - 9 Rubio - 8 Ayton - 20 Okobo - 7 Okobo - 5 Bridges - 15 Baynes / Johnson - 4 Bridges / Saric - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The squad entered the matchup shorthanded with just eight players able to suit up due to injuries to Draymond Green (knee soreness), Jordan Poole (ankle soreness), and Ky Bowman (ankle sprain). The lack of familiarity with the improvised lineup proved evident as the Dubs committed six turnovers through the first quarter.

But despite the obstacles the Warriors had to overcome, the Dubs won through a full team effort on both ends of the floor.

After the early turnovers in the first frame, the Warriors committed just four more turnovers through the remainder of the game. Seven of the Dubs registered double-figures in scoring, led by Eric Paschall’s 25 on the night. Meanwhile on defense, Andrew Wiggins recorded his second game as a Warrior with multiple steals (3) and blocks (2) while Marquese Chriss added three more steals and Dragan Bender registered three blocks.

Saturday’s win successfully ended the Dubs’ losing streak at eight games.

The weekend back-to-back wraps up on Sunday at Chase Center as the Dubs return home to host the Washington Wizards (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

