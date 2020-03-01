Shorthanded Dubs Overcome Slow Start for Win
Road Win Ends Dubs' Losing Streak at Eight Games
With just eight players in uniform, the Dubs overcame an 18-point deficit for a 115-99 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
The Warriors were down by as much as 18 points in Saturday night’s game, but a push through the third quarter that was capped off with a 16-0 run through the final six-plus minutes of the frame fueled a Dubs’ 115-99 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
The run through the third completed what was a 28-point swing at the time by the Warriors: after going down 46-28 early in the second quarter, the Warriors outscored the Suns 64-35 through the end of the third frame.
Once they captured the lead with just over three minutes left in the third, the Warriors would not allow Phoenix within more than seven points for the remainder of the game.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Paschall - 25
|Chriss / Bender - 9
|Lee - 8
|Lee - 20
|Wiggins - 7
|Wiggins - 5
|Wiggins - 17
|Looney / Mulder - 6
|Paschall / Bender - 4
|
PHX
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Booker - 21
|Ayton / Saric - 9
|Rubio - 8
|Ayton - 20
|Okobo - 7
|Okobo - 5
|Bridges - 15
|Baynes / Johnson - 4
|Bridges / Saric - 3
The squad entered the matchup shorthanded with just eight players able to suit up due to injuries to Draymond Green (knee soreness), Jordan Poole (ankle soreness), and Ky Bowman (ankle sprain). The lack of familiarity with the improvised lineup proved evident as the Dubs committed six turnovers through the first quarter.
But despite the obstacles the Warriors had to overcome, the Dubs won through a full team effort on both ends of the floor.
After the early turnovers in the first frame, the Warriors committed just four more turnovers through the remainder of the game. Seven of the Dubs registered double-figures in scoring, led by Eric Paschall’s 25 on the night. Meanwhile on defense, Andrew Wiggins recorded his second game as a Warrior with multiple steals (3) and blocks (2) while Marquese Chriss added three more steals and Dragan Bender registered three blocks.
Saturday’s win successfully ended the Dubs’ losing streak at eight games.
The weekend back-to-back wraps up on Sunday at Chase Center as the Dubs return home to host the Washington Wizards (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).
- The Warriors improved to 6-2 this season when holding their opponent to 99-or-fewer points.
- Golden State is now 3-4 in the first game of back-to-back sets this season… The set concludes tomorrow night vs. Washington.
- The Warriors used their 31st different lineup of the season - it's the most since a franchise record-high 49 in 2009-10 (starters were first tracked in 1970-71), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- Tonight marked the fifth time this season the Warriors had just eight players available to play (1/20 at POR, 11/25 vs. OKC, 11/22 at UTA, 11/20 at DAL).
- The Warriors trailed by as many as 18 points and won by 16 points – the last time the Warriors trailed by as many as 18 and won by 10-or-more was on 12/4/17 at New Orleans, 125-115 (won by 10, trailed by 21).
- Damion Lee dished out a career-high eight assists, adding 20 points, his ninth outing of 20-plus points this season…. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games, averaging 17.1 points per game over that span.
- Eric Paschall tallied his 12th career 20-plus point game, leading all scorers with 25 points... Has scored 10-or-more points in each of the last six games, averaging 16.2 points per game over that span.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson made first NBA start posting five points, four rebounds and three assists.
- Dragan Bender posted season-highs in points (13), rebounds (9), assists (4), blocks (3) and three-pointers (3).
- Mychal Mulder recorded career highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 34 minutes of play.
