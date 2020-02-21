Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 2/23/20

The Warriors continue their four-game homestand on Sunday with an evening showdown against Zion Williams and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sunday, February 23

5:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

Warriors vs. PelicansSunday, February 235:30 p.m.WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS PLAY HOST TO PELICANS ON SUNDAY

The Warriors’ four-game homestand rolls on as they host the New Orleans Pelicans for a Sunday evening matchup. With the season series sitting at 2-1 in favor of the Dubs, Sunday will be the final time these squads face off for the 2019-20 season, as well as the first time the Warriors see first overall pick Zion Williamson in action.

LAST TIME OUT

Six Warriors scoring in double-figures was not enough for the Dubs to overcome the three-point barrage of the Houston Rockets as they dropped the contest 135-105. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 12-44 23-32 15th in West 11th in West PTS: 106.3 (25th) PTS: 115.8 (5th) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 46.6 (5th) AST: 25.2 (12th) AST: 26.3 (5th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

NOP: Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

NOP: Kenrich Williams (back) is questionable. Darius Miller (ruptured Achilles) is out. Team Notes

JUAN TOSCANO-ANDERSON REACHING NEW HIGHS

The Warriors’ rookie forward is coming off of a career night on Thursday in which he set new career marks in minutes played (25), points (10), rebounds (six), and assists (five). On the defensive end, he also came away with his first career block while recording two steals for the second time in his first four NBA games. It was an overall solid outing for the Oakland native who has had a lifelong connection to the Warriors.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Wiggins (22.8) PTS: Ingram (24.9) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Favors (9.9) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Ball (6.7)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Pelicans enter Sunday’s matchup having scored 115.8 points per game up to last weekend’s All-Star break, ranking them fifth in team scoring in the NBA. However, the team continues to struggle on the other end of the floor as evidenced by them sitting in the bottom third of the league in opponents points per game (117.3) and defensive rating (112.2), placing them outside of the Western Conference’s current playoff picture. Though the current season’s outlook is not promising for New Orleans, they bring a number of talented young players to the floor. Despite missing the team’s first 45 games of the season, rookie and first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft Zion Williamson has been electric in his late start to the season: in his first ten games, the 19-year-old has posted 22.1 points, a 57.6 shooting percentage and 7.5 rebounds. There are also 22-year-olds Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball who came to the team in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers: Ingram leads the team with almost 25 points per game while Ball dishes nearly seven assists while adding over 11 points per game. The fast-paced barrage from the youthful Pelicans will provide a similar challenge from what the Warriors just encountered Thursday with the Houston Rockets.