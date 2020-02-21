Wiggins Leads Dubs with 22 Points, Drop First Game Out of All-Star Break

A rough first quarter doomed the Warriors early as they took a 135-105 loss to the Houston Rockets Thursday night at Chase Center.

Though the Warriors finished with six scorers in double-figures, a rough start led the Dubs to a 38-17 hole after the first quarter, a deficit the team was unable to close in the 135-105 loss to the Houston Rockets Thursday night.

The Warriors scored just 17 points in the first quarter while going 0-for-6 from the three-point line and handing out seven turnovers. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets went 8-for-12 on three-point attempts in the first quarter to create the early lead.

It would only become more difficult of a challenge for the Dubs to surmount as the Rockets poured-on a three-point barrage and finish with 25 shots made from beyond the arc on the night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 22 Paschall - 7 Green - 7 Poole - 19 Toscano-Anderson - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Lee - 13 Chriss / Bowman - 5 Lee - 3



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Harden - 29 3 Tied - 5 Harden / Westbrook - 10 Westbrook - 21 Green / Rivers - 4 Carroll - 4 Covington - 20 4 Tied - 3 Rivers - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Leading the Dubs in scoring was Andrew Wiggins with 22 points, sending his scoring average with the Warriors up to 22.8 points over his first four games with the team; he added a steal and two blocks as well. Second high on the squad was Jordan Poole in his second consecutive start, adding 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting (46.7 percent) from the field.

Rookie Juan Toscano-Anderson also finished with 10 points (5-of-8 on field goals), marking his first double-digit effort in his NBA career.

The Dubs continue their homestand this Sunday when the New Orleans Pelicans come to Chase Center. Be prepared for the special tipoff time of 5:30 p.m. (NBCSBA, NBA TV).

A Groovy Night at Chase Center

Despite the off night on the hardwood for the Dubs, it was still a night of celebration at Chase Center as the Warriors hosted ’60s Night. In attendance were Al Attles and Tom Meschery, each of whose numbers are retired (Nos. 16 and 14, respectively) by the organization. Tipping off the night was Attles who had the honor of ringing the ceremonial cable car bell as the Dubs took the floor.

Ringing in 60s night with @warriors legend Al Attlespic.twitter.com/MpFWQA71yy — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 21, 2020

The party did not stop there as the entertainment came ready to celebrate the themed night. Halftime entertainment provided by the Curtis Family C-Notes included singing of throwbacks including hits from the Jackson 5, and the Hardwood Classic dance team came ready with an out of sight performance for Dub Nation.

Going into the 4Q with a little help from the Hardwood Classics@GSWDanceTeam | 60s Night pic.twitter.com/cGS7t1BK6V — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 21, 2020

More Notables ...