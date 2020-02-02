Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 2/3/20

The Warriors head to the nation's capital for the fourth game of their five-game road trip to face the Washington Wizards Monday at 4 p.m.

presented by



Monday, February 3

4:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at WizardsMonday, February 34:00 p.m.WATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

WARRIORS OFF TO WASHINGTON D.C.

After their win Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors head to the nation’s capital where they will face the Washington Wizards on Monday night for the fourth game of their five-game road trip. It has been over a full calendar year since these two teams last played each other on Jan. 24, 2019 when the Warriors extended their current winning streak against the Wizards to five games in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green finished with 16 assists to lead the Warriors to a 131-112 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 11-39 17-31 15th in West 10th in East PTS: 106.1 (25th) PTS: 115.7 (4th) REB: 43.6 (22nd) REB: 42.5 (27th) AST: 25.1 (12th) AST: 25.5 (10th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

WSH: Bradley Beal, Isaiah Thomas, Gary Payton II, Isaac Bonga, Ian Mahinmi INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

WSH: Rui Hachimura (groin) is questionable. John Wall (ruptured Achilles), Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Jordan McRae (ankle) are out. Team Notes

DRAYMOND DISHING

Green’s 16 assists while visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday matched a career-high for the eight-year veteran. The high mark in the statistical category was not just the second time he has reached that level, but rather the third. Green first notched 16 assists on Dec. 31, 2015 against the Houston Rockets to go with 10 points and 11 rebounds for a triple-double. He then repeated the feat on Dec. 29, 2017 against the Charlotte Hornets in a 11 rebound, 16 assist double-double effort. Saturday’s performance continues a recent string of games where Green has averaged 11.5 assists per game over the Dubs’ last four contests.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Burks (15.8) PTS: Beal (28.8) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Bryant (7.4) AST: Green (5.9) AST: Beal (6.3)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Wizards enter Monday’s game having won four out of their last 10 games and sitting within reach of the last seed of the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. Washington averages over 115 points per game to rank among the top five teams in scoring in the NBA. They are led on the offensive end by eighth-year guard Bradley Beal who was sixth in the league in scoring with a career-high 28.7 points per game entering Saturday’s games; he is coming off recent consecutive 40-point performances including a 47-point game against the the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 28. Washington also has two players who were selected to the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game: Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner. Hachimura is fifth among NBA rookies in scoring (13.9 points) and is second in rebounds (5.8) while sophomore player Wager has posted a career-high line of 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Despite the Wizard’s talent on offense, they allow the most points per game to their opponents (121) while owning the the lowest defensive rating in the league.