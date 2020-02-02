Green Guides the Warriors to Victory in Cleveland
Draymond Matches Career-High with 16 Assists as Dubs Pick Up 2nd Win of 2020
Draymond Green tallied a career-high tying 16 assists in a 131-112 win in Cleveland on Saturday night.
Warriors forward Draymond Green tallied eight of his 16 assists in the third quarter as the Warriors picked up their second win of the calendar year with a 131-112 victory in Cleveland on Saturday night.
Green matched a career-high in assists, and he became just the fifth player in the NBA this season with at least 16 assists in a game. In addition, he matched the most assists by a Warriors player since Baron Davis had 19 in a game more than 12 years ago.
After scoring nine straight points to end the first half, the Dubs scored the first eight of the second quarter for a 17-0 run, the most consecutive points they scored all season. That eventually grew to a 28-4 run that all but put the game away for the Dubs. The Warriors made 10 of their 14 3-point attempts in the third and had 44 point in the quarter, their second highest scoring period of the season.
Glenn Robinson led seven Warriors in double figures with 22 points, going 9-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. D’Angelo Russell connected on six 3-pointers for 19 points and Damion Lee was 8-for-11 from the floor for 18 points. Green had eight points, seven boards, two steals and two blocks to accompany his 16 assists, all of which occurred before he sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Not only was it a feel-good win for the Warriors, but they also got Kevon Looney back in the victory. Playing his first game since Dec 23, Looney tallied two points, two steals, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes of game action. Looney, who missed 18 games with abdominal soreness, received a standing ovation from his teammates when they learned he would play earlier in the day, and the good vibes continue as the Dubs picked up their first road win since Dec. 6 in Chicago.
Although the game wound up a laugher, it was a highly competitive track meet to start the game. There were 11 lead changes and seven ties in the first half, and the Cavs’ fueled by stellar 3-point shooting in the first half, took a seven-point advantage with a 9-0 run that was followed immediately by the Warriors 9-0 spurt to close the first half that gave the Dubs a lead for good.
Now 1-2 on this season-long matching five-game road trip, the Warriors continue their road trip on Monday when they visit the Washington Wizards.
- The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 131-112 on Saturday night, snapping a season-long 10-game road losing streak.
- The Warriors have won their six contests versus the Cavaliers including each of the last three in Cleveland … The two teams will meet one more time on April 8 at Chase Center.
- Golden State tied a franchise record for three-point field goals in a single quarter with 10 in the third frame (10-of-14 3FG) … Golden State made 10 three-pointers in the first quarter on January 15, 2019 at Denver (10-of-14 3FG).
- The 44 points scored in the third quarter were a season-high for the third quarter (41, 11/9 at OKC) … Golden State has scored 40-plus in a quarter six times this season.
- Trailing 59-52 with 2:35 remaining in the second quarter, Golden State went on a season-high 17-0 run to grab a 69-59 lead which it never relinquished.
- Golden State recorded a season-high 39 assists (37, 10/28 at NOP) and a season-high tying 10 blocks (10, 11/19 at MEM).
- The 32-point lead was the largest of the season for Golden State (29, 10/28 at NOP).
- Draymond Green recorded a career-high tying 16 assists … The forward is averaging 11.5 assists per game over his last four contests.
- Glenn Robinson III scored a game-high 22 points … He has scored 20-or-more points six times this season.
- Marquese Chriss scored 10 points, his second-straight double-figure scoring game and 18th overall this season.
- Omari Spellman recorded 12 points, his 16th double-figure scoring game of the year.
