Green Guides the Warriors to Victory in Cleveland

Draymond Green tallied a career-high tying 16 assists in a 131-112 win in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Warriors forward Draymond Green tallied eight of his 16 assists in the third quarter as the Warriors picked up their second win of the calendar year with a 131-112 victory in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Green matched a career-high in assists, and he became just the fifth player in the NBA this season with at least 16 assists in a game. In addition, he matched the most assists by a Warriors player since Baron Davis had 19 in a game more than 12 years ago.

After scoring nine straight points to end the first half, the Dubs scored the first eight of the second quarter for a 17-0 run, the most consecutive points they scored all season. That eventually grew to a 28-4 run that all but put the game away for the Dubs. The Warriors made 10 of their 14 3-point attempts in the third and had 44 point in the quarter, their second highest scoring period of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson III - 22 Russell - 7 Green - 16 Russell - 19 Chriss - 7 Russell - 8 Lee - 18 Green - 7 3 Tied - 3



CLE Points Rebounds Assists Sexton - 23 Love - 11 Love - 5 Porter - 19 Thompson - 11 Sexton - 4 Garland - 15 Nance - 5 Garland - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Glenn Robinson led seven Warriors in double figures with 22 points, going 9-for-13 from the floor and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. D’Angelo Russell connected on six 3-pointers for 19 points and Damion Lee was 8-for-11 from the floor for 18 points. Green had eight points, seven boards, two steals and two blocks to accompany his 16 assists, all of which occurred before he sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Not only was it a feel-good win for the Warriors, but they also got Kevon Looney back in the victory. Playing his first game since Dec 23, Looney tallied two points, two steals, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes of game action. Looney, who missed 18 games with abdominal soreness, received a standing ovation from his teammates when they learned he would play earlier in the day, and the good vibes continue as the Dubs picked up their first road win since Dec. 6 in Chicago.

Although the game wound up a laugher, it was a highly competitive track meet to start the game. There were 11 lead changes and seven ties in the first half, and the Cavs’ fueled by stellar 3-point shooting in the first half, took a seven-point advantage with a 9-0 run that was followed immediately by the Warriors 9-0 spurt to close the first half that gave the Dubs a lead for good.

DROPPING DIMES



Dray has tied his career-high in dimes (16!!) pic.twitter.com/KRQs7zhFxq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2020

Now 1-2 on this season-long matching five-game road trip, the Warriors continue their road trip on Monday when they visit the Washington Wizards.

