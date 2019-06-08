Game 5 Preview: Warriors at Raptors

The Warriors head to Toronto for Game 5 with their season on the line.



powered by



Monday, June 10

6 p.m.

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario



WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Game 5: Warriors at RaptorsMonday, June 106 p.m.Scotiabank ArenaToronto, OntarioWATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

It’s officially win-or-go home as the Warriors’ season is on the line heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Toronto. Down 3-1 in the series, the Warriors need a win to keep the series alive, and fortunately for the Dubs, they have had their share of success away from home this season. The Warriors finished the regular season tied for the NBA’s best road record (27-14) and have gone 7-3 on the road in the playoffs thus far. Though the Dubs are down, they certainly aren’t out. They’ve overcome a 3-1 playoff series deficit before during this run of five straight trips to the NBA Finals, coming back to beat the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. The Dubs can’t do it all in one game, and if they’re going to make this series comeback, the first step in doing so has to come on Monday.

Although the game will be played in Toronto, Warriors fans can get together with Dub Nation for the official Game 5 Watch Party at Oracle Arena. Tickets are $25 and the event includes game night concessions and merchandise available for purchase, performances by the Warriors’ in-game entertainment teams, free cheer cards for the first 10,000 fans, a commemorative 47 Seasons Dog Tag for the first 2,500 fans and multiple photo opportunities for all fans in attendance. » Watch Party Tickets and Information

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors got a combined 55 points from the Splash Brothers but the Dubs suffered their second straight loss after running out of gas in the second half of Friday’s 105-92 defeat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. » Full Game Recap