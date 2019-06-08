Dubs Downed in Game 4, Face 3-1 Series Deficit

The Warriors face a 3-1 series deficit following Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors.



powered by

The Warriors’ season is suddenly on the brink after suffering a 105-92 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at Oracle Arena. The loss puts the Dubs in a 3-1 series hole with Game 5 coming up on Monday night in Toronto.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 28 Green - 9 Green - 12 Curry - 27 Looney / Bogut - 6 Curry - 6 Green / Looney - 10 3 Tied - 4 Iguodala - 3



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 36 Leonard - 12 Lowry - 7 Ibaka - 20 Gasol - 7 VanVleet - 6 Siakam - 19 Siakam - 5 Gasol - 3



More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

This marks the second time during the Dubs’ run of five straight Finals appearances that the team has faced a 3-1 series deficit, the last time coming in 2016 when the Warriors came back to beat the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

For that to happen again, the Dubs will need to figure out a way to stop a Raptors squad that has made timely 3-pointers and defended the Warriors well.

That was the story once again in Game 4. Klay Thompson played admirably with 28 points after missing Game 3 with a strained left hamstring, but a cold Warriors stretch in the third quarter proved detrimental for the Dubs.

After the Dubs never trailed in the first half, two quick 3-pointers from Kawhi Leonard to open the third quarter gave the Raptors their first lead of the game. The team would trade the lead back and forth eight more times in the period, but the Raptors assumed control of the game with an 18-3 run over a four-minute stretch late in the period.

Leonard had 17 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter and the Dubs were unable to get any closer than eight points the rest of the way. Serge Ibaka added 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting and Pascal Siakam added 19 points to bring the Raptors within one win of their first NBA title in franchise history.

For the Dubs, Thompson’s 28 points led the way and Stephen Curry added 27, while Draymond Green added 10 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Kevon Looney also came back for the Dubs after sitting out Game 3 due to injury, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

That's some beautiful basketball pic.twitter.com/X3O92JMpEs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 8, 2019

Looney started strong for the Dubs, leading the team with six points in the opening quarter, but that opening period also proved to be a missed opportunity for the Warriors. With the Raptors struggling to make shots at the start – they opened 2-for-11 from the floor – the Warriors never could fully take advantage. The Dubs turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions, and even though they led by as many as 11 in the period, the Raptors ended the quarter down by just six. And even though the Warriors maintained their lead the entire first half, the team didn’t have success in extending their lead.

The Dubs’ inability to cushion their advantage had nothing to do with effort, however. Draymond Green was all over the floor, literally, as his all-out hustle, diving deflections and chase-down block resulted in a standing ovation from Dub Nation. But that effort didn’t translate to points for the Dubs, as their 92 points represented the team’s fewest of the postseason and lowest scoring total since March 23.

The Dubs actually out-shot Toronto for the game, 45 to 42 percent, but the Raptors controlled the game in the second half while the Dubs ran out of gas.

Now it’s off to Toronto for Game 5 with the season on the line, and the Warriors will need to win that one to extend the series, and their season, and play one last game at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

More notes from the game:

Tonight marked the second time this postseason Golden State has led by double-digits (11) and gone on to lose (led by 31 points in Game 2 of the First Round vs. the Clippers).



Golden State held Toronto to a postseason opponent low-tying 17 first quarter points (held Houston to 17 first quarter points in Game 5 on May 8).



The Warriors failed to score 100-or-more points for the first time this postseason (92), snapping their franchise-record playoff streak of scoring 100-plus points (25-straight games)… Golden State fell to 0-9 this regular and postseason combined when failing to score 100-plus points.



The Warriors lost consecutive games for the second time this postseason (Games 3 & 4 vs. Houston in the Western Conference Semifinals).



Golden State shot a postseason-low 66.7 percent from the free throw line (14-of-21 FT)… The team’s previous low was 69.6 percent in Game 4 at Houston on May 6.



With a capacity crowd of 19,596 Golden State recorded its 342 consecutive sellout (regular season and playoffs), the longest streak in franchise history.



Klay Thompson scored a team-high 28 points (11-of-18 FG, 6-of-10 3FG) after missing Game 3 due to a left hamstring strain, the first missed postseason game of his career (appeared in 120-straight playoff games).



Stephen Curry tallied 27 points, four rebounds and six assists… He extended his NBA-record streak to 110 consecutive postseason games with a made three.



Shaun Livingston became the fifth player in franchise history to appear in 100 postseason games as a Warrior… He scored six points with three rebounds in nine minutes.



Draymond Green posted his 12th double-double of the postseason with 10 points and a game-high 12 assists, matching Nikola Jokic for the most double-doubles by a single player these playoffs… He added a team-high nine rebounds, with one steal and two blocks.



Kevon Looney scored 10 points (5-of-8 FG), his sixth game this postseason scoring 10-or-more points… Looney returned to action after missing Game 3 with a right 1st costal cartilage non-displaced fracture.



Kevin Durant missed his ninth consecutive game due to a right calf strain.