Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 11/18/18

The Warriors will close out their three-game Texas swing in San Antonio on Sunday.



Sunday, November 18

4 p.m.

AT&T Center

San Antonio, TX



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

The Warriors will close out their three-game Texas swing in San Antonio on Sunday. Playing on the back end of a back-to-back after Saturday’s defeat in Dallas, the Dubs will be taking on the Spurs for the first of three times this season. These two teams are no stranger to one another, as they’ve gone head-to-head in each of the last two postseasons. Combining regular season and playoffs, the Dubs have won 12 of their last 14 games against San Antonio. The Spurs have a new look this season, but the Warriors will be looking for that success to continue.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors made just one shot over the last three minutes and lost a close one in Dallas, 112-109. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 12-5 7-7 1st in West 12th in West PTS: 118.0 (3rd) PTS: 107.9 (19th) REB: 45.6 (13th) REB: 45.3 (15th) AST: 28.9 (1st) AST: 22.9 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jonas Jerebko and Kevon Looney

SAS: Derrick White, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Dante Cunningham and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Stephen Curry (left groin strain) and Draymond Green (right toe sprain) are out; Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) is questionable. Team Notes

SAS: Davis Bertans (concussion protocol), Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), Dejounte Murray (right ACL tear) and Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) are out. Team Notes

READY TO MAKE AN IMPACT

The Warriors played one of their worst offensive games in recent memory on Thursday in Houston, and on Saturday they struggled at the start. But the tables started to turn in terms of offensive flow when Damion Lee sunk a 3-pointer late in the first quarter. With the Dubs struggling to find offense, Coach Kerr went 10 deep in the opening quarter on Saturday, and it wasn’t until he subbed in Lee that the Dubs started to click. Lee tallied 11 of his 13 points in less than 11 minutes of the first half, and he was a plus-18 for the game, which was tied for the best of anyone on either team on Saturday. This marked Lee’s best performance of the season, and even though the Dubs lost, it’s efforts like this that can really ignite a struggling team.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: DeRozan (25.6) REB: Green (7.5) REB: Aldridge (11.0) AST: Green (7.2) AST: DeRozan (6.3)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs come into Sunday’s tilt with the Dubs having lost five of their last six games. They are coming off of an 0-3 road trip on the West Coast, but the Spurs are 5-2 at home this season. After years and years of their core being made up of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and later Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs have officially entered the next era. DeMar DeRozan, who the Spurs acquired from Toronto in exchange for Leonard, leads the team in scoring (25.6 ppg, 6.3 apg) and is one of the league’s top rebounding guards, while LaMarcus Aldridge is putting up 17.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. As a team, the Spurs don’t give up a whole lot of possessions. They average an NBA-best 12.1 turnovers per game and are in the bottom five when it comes to pace, so the Dubs shouldn’t count on getting a whole lot of action in transition.