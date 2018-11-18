Dubs Struggle in Crunch Time in Loss to Dallas

The Warriors made just one shot over the last three minutes and lost a close one in Dallas, 112-109.



It went down to the wire but the Warriors struggled to make shots down the stretch of Saturday’s 112-109 loss in Dallas. The Dubs had multiple shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute, but came up empty to suffer consecutive losses for the first time this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL Points Points Durant - 32 Doncic - 24 Thompson - 22 Barnes - 23 Cook - 15 Smith Jr. - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Jerebko - 10 Jordan - 10 Jones / Looney - 7 Doncic - 9 Iguodala - 5 Barnes - 8



Assists Assists Jerebko / Livingston - 4 Smith Jr. - 6 Iguodala / Thompson - 4 Doncic - 4 Durant / Cook - 3 Finney-Smith/Barea - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Kevin Durant had 32 points to lead the Dubs and Klay Thompson came through with 22 while Shaun Livingston, Damion Lee and Quinn Cook all played well off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to stop Dallas from winning their fourth straight game.

Neither team led by more than eight points at any point in the game, and it was never more than a four-point game in the final 9:50. The Dubs led for much of the second half, but made just one shot over the final three minutes of the game.

Down by four with six seconds left, Durant made his first free three to make it a three-point game. He then missed the ensuing shot, and Jonas Jerebko grabbed the offensive rebound, but instead of looking for a potential game tying 3-pointer, he attempted a shot from well within 3-point range, and time expired on the Dubs’ second straight defeat and fourth loss in the last six games.

The defeat spoiled a tremendous bench effort. Coming off their worst offensive output of the season, the Dubs went with a different starting lineup for the seventh straight game. Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Jerebko joined Durant and Thompson in the starting five, and the Dubs struggled offensively in the beginning.

But Lee changed the momentum upon entering the game, quickly hitting a 3-pointer on one of his first possessions. One of 10 different Warriors players to see game action in the first quarter, Lee made three 3-pointers and had 11 points in less than 11 minutes of action in the first half. He’d finish the game with 13 points, one of three Dubs reserves to score in double figures – Cook had 15 points and Shaun Livingston had a season-high 12 points.

More notes and numbers from Saturday's game:

The Warriors fall to 12-5 (.706) overall and 4-4 (.500) on the road... The Warriors still hold the best record in the Western Conference… Golden State has now lost in consecutive games for the first time this season (3-1 this season in games following a loss)… The Warriors have lost consecutive games within the same season 13 times dating back to 2014-15.

Tonight’s loss to Dallas snapped the Warriors’ 10-game winning streak over the Mavericks.

Golden State deployed its sixth unique starting lineup of the season… The Warriors have started a different lineup in seven-straight games.

The Warriors played the first game of their fourth back-to-back set of the season, their record in the first game of back-to-backs is now 1-3 (3-0 record in the second game of the back-to-back this season).

DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Stephen Curry (left groin strain) Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) were out… Golden State is now 2-3 this season without Stephen Curry in the lineup and 2-2 without Draymond Green.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points, his seventh outing of 30-plus points this season… Durant went 10-of-11 from the free throw line and had his streak of consecutive free throws made end at 32, he has made 49 free throws in his last five games.

Klay Thompson tallied 22 points (eighth game of 20-or-more points this season) adding three rebounds and four assists.

Jonas Jerebko made his third appearance in the starting five this season, scoring five points with a game-high-tying 10 rebounds (second game of 10-plus rebounds this season), adding four assists.

Kevon Looney started his first game of the season (ninth of career), grabbing seven rebounds with one assist in 27 minutes of play.

Quinn Cook led all reserves with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3FG) with two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 22 minutes… Tonight marked his seventh game this season scoring in double digits (third straight).

Damion Lee scored a season-high 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT), tying a career-high with three made three-point baskets, adding four rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes of play (all season-high totals).

Damian Jones appeared as a reserve for the first time this season… He tallied a career-high four blocked shots, adding seven rebounds (leading all reserves) with one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

Now 0-2 on this three-game Texas swing, the Dubs will close out their road trip on Sunday in San Antonio.