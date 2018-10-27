Game Preview: Warriors at Nets - 10/28/18

The Dubs are set for a Sunday showdown with the Nets in Brooklyn.



Sunday, October 28

2 p.m.

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY



WATCH: NBCSBA

DUBS IN BROOKLYN

After Friday’s game against the Knicks, the Warriors will stay in the state of New York for Sunday’s showdown with the Nets. The Dubs have swept the season series with Brooklyn in each of the last three seasons, having last lost to the Nets in March of 2015. However, the Nets have made the Warriors earn it in their recent head-to-head meetings, nearly stealing a victory from the Dubs in Brooklyn last November.

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

The Nets have had four straight losing seasons and have averaged just 23 wins over the last three seasons, but Brooklyn has the look of an improved team, having alternated losses and wins through this season’s first four games . Third year guard Caris LeVert has emerged as an early season candidate for most improved player, opening the season with 27 and 28-point performances. LeVert is one of five players averaging at least 12.5 points per game, and the squad has excelled on perimeter defense, ranking among the leaders in yielding the fewest 3-pointers, both made and attempted.