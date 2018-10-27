Warriors Take The Victory In NYC

Kevin Durant lit up late in the game to lift the Warriors over the Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.



powered by

Kevin Durant led the Warriors in scoring with 41 points, while Stephen Curry added 29 points, and Draymond Green packed the stat sheet 18 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Golden State got off to a slow start, letting the Knicks go on a quick run before finding some energy and bringing their offensive game up to speed. While the team as a whole struggled to get into a groove, Curry looked to be carrying the momentum from his performance on Wednesday night into this matchup by putting up 13 points in the first quarter. By the end of the night he connected on six 3-point field goals to give him the longest streak of five-or-more three-pointers in six consecutive games to start a season in NBA history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK Points Points Durant - 41 Hardaway Jr. - 24 Curry - 29 Ntilikina - 17 Green - 18 Burke - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 9 Kanter - 13 Jerebko - 7 Dotson - 7 Green/Curry/Thompson - 4 Robinson - 6



Assists Assists Green - 6 Vonleh/Hardaway Jr. - 4 Durant - 5 Kanter/Ntilikina/Hezonja/Burke - 2 Thompson/Jones - 3 Thomas - 1 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

That uptick in energy would prove to be short-lived early in the game as the two teams continued to trade buckets, and finished off the first quarter tied up at 25. Before the first buzzer sounded though, things got a little chippy during a timeout and DeMarcus Cousins saw his first ejection as a member of the Warriors.

While many likely expected Golden State come out of the locker room hot to begin the second half, that wasn’t entirely the case. In another lackluster exchange of buckets, the Warriors looked as though they were simply done with this game, but the best was yet to come.

Golden State took the lead back a few minutes into the fourth quarter. A short run from Durant and Green is exactly what the team needed to kick it up a notch, going on a run that put them up 104-96 with just over five minutes to play. This proved to be a turning point for Durant. He lit up, and dropped 25 points in the fourth, setting a new career high for points scored in a quarter. Trailing 91-86 with 10:19 remaining in the 4th quarter, the Warriors closed the game on 42-9 run.

UP NEXT

The Warriors’ stay in The Big Apple isn’t up quite yet. They head to Barclays Center on Sunday to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season.