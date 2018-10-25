(NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 10/26/18

Posted: Oct 24, 2018
powered by
Warriors at Knicks
Friday, October 26
4:30 p.m.
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

WE LOVE NEW YORK
After a pair of wins at home, the Dubs are back on the road for their first East Coast trip of the season. The three-game trek begins on Friday against the New York Knicks. The Dubs went 1-1 on their first road trip of the season, winning in dramatic fashion in Salt Lake City last Friday before losing a nail-biter in Denver on Sunday. The Dubs have won each of their last five trips to Madison Square Garden and have swept the two-game season series with the Knicks in each of the last four years.

LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry scored 51 points and sat out the entire fourth quarter of the Dubs’ 144-122 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday. Full Recap

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors