Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 10/26/18

The Dubs will look to pick up their third straight win as they make this season's lone appearance in Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks.



Friday, October 26

4:30 p.m.

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

WE LOVE NEW YORK

After a pair of wins at home, the Dubs are back on the road for their first East Coast trip of the season. The three-game trek begins on Friday against the New York Knicks. The Dubs went 1-1 on their first road trip of the season, winning in dramatic fashion in Salt Lake City last Friday before losing a nail-biter in Denver on Sunday. The Dubs have won each of their last five trips to Madison Square Garden and have swept the two-game season series with the Knicks in each of the last four years.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 51 points and sat out the entire fourth quarter of the Dubs’ 144-122 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday. Full Recap