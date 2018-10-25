Curry Dazzles in Win Over Wizards

Stephen Curry electrified Dub Nation with a 51-point effort in Wednesday's 144-122 win over the Wizards.



Stephen Curry was in one of those moods. The two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion had the hot hand in the first quarter, and again in the third quarter, in what turned out to be a dazzling 51-point performance in Wednesday’s 144-122 victory over the Wizards.

First, there was the first quarter, naturally. After a ho-hum – by Curry standards – start to the game, Curry got it going by scoring 18 straight Warriors points in a span of just over three minutes.

Curry finished with 23 points in the first quarter, and for good measure he added another 20-point quarter in the third.

If you missed the third quarter, you missed ANOTHER Curry Flurry. #StephGonnaSteph

@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fPwz4mNIXg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS Points Points Curry - 51 Beal - 23 Durant - 30 Oubre Jr. - 17 Thompson - 19 Morris - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 8 Oubre Jr. - 4 Livingston - 7 Morris - 4 Green / Looney - 5 Bryant / Smith - 4



Assists Assists Green - 12 Wall - 6 Durant - 7 Beal / Satoransky - 4 4 Tied - 3 Morris / Smith - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

His 51-point night matched a career-high at Oracle Arena – he also had 51 against the Mavs in 2015, and his 10 total 3-pointers marked the 10th time he’s ever had 10 treys in a game. And oh yeah, he sat out the entire fourth quarter. Curry's final line: 51 points, 15-for-24 shooting, 11-for-16 on 3-pointers, 10-for-10 on free throws, in 32 minutes.

Curry’s performance was so dominant that Kevin Durant’s stellar 30-point (13-for-18 FGs), eight-rebound, seven-assist performance and Draymond Green’s 12-assist effort were mere afterthoughts. This night, which also featured the on-court debut of the Dubs’ new classic uniforms and recognition of the Dubs’ 1975 Championship team, was all about Curry.

After winning their last two games at home, the Dubs will head out to the East Coast for a three-game trip that tips off on Friday against the New York Knicks. What will Curry do at Madison Square Garden? Well, he did score a career-high 54 there back in 2013. Time for an encore?