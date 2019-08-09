Timberwolves Sign Kelan Martin to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has signed forward Kelan Martin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Martin played for the Timberwolves entry in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes over seven games. He recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win vs. Cleveland on July 5. In the quarterfinals win over Dallas on July 13, Martin scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-9 from long distance. He tallied a game-high 19 points in the title game vs. Memphis on July 15.

The 6-7 forward played for MHP Reisen Ludwigsburg in Germany last season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 27 games. Martin played four seasons at Butler University, averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 136 games. In his senior season in 2017-18, he averaged 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds and was named First Team All-Big East. He scored 27 points in Butler’s 2018 NCAA Tournament opening-round win over Arkansas and had 29 points in the second-round loss to Purdue. He finished his career as the Bulldogs’ third all-time leading scorer with 2,047 points.

The NBA allows teams to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season and will spend the remainder of their time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate.