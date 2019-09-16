Timberwolves Sign Jordan Murphy

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has signed forward Jordan Murphy. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Murphy, 22, played for the Timberwolves in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game over seven games.

Murphy played four seasons for the University of Minnesota, averaging 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in 133 games. As a senior, he was named All-Big Ten First Team by the media and All-Big Ten Second team by the coaches. He led the Big Ten in rebounding his junior and senior seasons and finished his career ranked second in Big Ten history with 1,307 boards.