Minnesota Timberwolves Receive Recognition For Five Awards From AdFed

Minneapolis/St. Paul – It was announced this week that the Minnesota Timberwolves have received recognition for five awards from the Advertising Federation of Minnesota (AdFed) – a non-profit, professional trade association that for more than 110 years has served agencies, advertisers, suppliers and students in Minnesota.

“The Timberwolves Marketing and Creative teams have worked extremely hard on creating campaigns that encompass both the culture and energy of the state of Minnesota,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “As a team that represents more than just the Twin Cities, we are extremely honored to be recognized by AdFed for creating content that speaks to fans across the entire state.”

AdFed recognized the Timberwolves for five total awards, two bronze accolades and three silver accolades. The Timberwolves and their ad agency of record, Fallon, received silver honors for their local :60 sec television commercial for the Raised by Wolves campaign. The commercial debuted on Fox Sports North on Dec. 23rd in conjunction with the Timberwolves season opener and showcased a fresh, new season campaign that was highlighted by the track “Wolves” by Big Sean and Post Malone.

Additionally, the Timberwolves received silver honors for their Raised By Wolves Drone Reveal, which was shot during a production session for season long assets, bringing fans a behind the scenes look at the day. The video, which was conceptualized by the Timberwolves Digital team and shot by Jay Christensen at Sky Candy Studios, was used to tease the Raised by Wolves branding throughout the arena. Since its release, the video has more than five million views.

Receiving bronze honors as part of the Raised by Wolves brand campaign was an illustration series brought to life by the Timberwolves marketing partner, Fallon. The illustrations reflect a hand drawn and custom watercolor font reflecting the edge and swagger of the team and were utilized across all creative developments in the campaign, including a billboard above First Avenue.

At the start of the 2020-21 NBA Season, the Timberwolves debuted their North Star City Edition Uniforms, which received bronze honors for the creative brand campaign of the uniforms. The design elements for the North Star City Edition Platform represents our state and the star that shines bright to guide and unite. All key creative concepts across digital platforms, social media, content, broadcast and collateral were done in house.