Iowa Wolves Tryouts Are Something Franchise Takes Serious, So You Should Too

The Iowa Wolves will be hosting two tryout dates for the 2019-20 season.

The first will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square.

The second will be on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Hoops Basketball.

You can find more information about how to register (including day of) here.

You might be thinking, the chances of me making the team are low . . .

Well, with that attitude, yes! Have some positivity here!

Players have made G League teams before in these tryouts. Let’s say you played in college, worked on refining your game, playing overseas and/or locally, and you want a chance to showcase yourself.

This is your chance, and it’s a relatively affordable chance given the risk/reward.

Of course, the headliner when discussing open player tryout success stories is Jonathon Simmons. Simmons tried out for San Antonio’s then D-League affiliate, the Austin Toros back in 2013. That led to Simmons making the Spurs roster. Since, Simmons has played 258 NBA games, starting 69.

Sam Newman-Beck, the new Iowa Wolves coach (who is going to be great, by the way), discussed what the team is looking for in a tryout during a conference call on Thursday afternoon.

“We look for guys with upside, guys who have a high IQ who are coachable, who have some potential room for growth to be G League or, you never know, NBA players,” Newman-Beck said. “ . . . (Simmons) ended up making a lot of money in the NBA. We look for guys who are obviously talented, but can be coached, can pick up things quickly and have room for growth. You’re looking for those diamonds in the rough if you can find them, and that’s the point of them.”

It’s clear the Timberwolves are taking their relationship with the Iowa Wolves seriously. President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas has been very vocal about that, and head coach Ryan Saunders recently visited the Wolves facilities, and even tried a popcorn ball at the Iowa State Fair. If that's not committment, I'm not sure what is.

And with that, the organization is taking these tryouts serious, with the full intent of giving a player a shot if they deserve one.

If that’s you, give yourself, shoot your shot -- literally! If not, keep an eye on whether or not any of the tryout players ends up making a name for themselves and cracks the Iowa Wolves roster.