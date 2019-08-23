Iowa Wolves Announce Local Player Tryouts for Upcoming Season

Des Moines, Iowa –The Iowa Wolves, NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced two local tryout dates for the 2019-20 season, with attendees competing for the chance to earn an invitation to the Iowa Wolves training camp in October.

The first local tryout will take place on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square, located at 600 Hennepin Ave. Suite 310, Minneapolis, Minn. 55403. The second tryout will take place on Saturday, September 21 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Kingdom Hoops Basketball, located at 6095 Industry Dr., Des Moines, Iowa 50313. Both tryouts will be run by Iowa Wolves basketball operations personnel. Check-in will begin one hour prior to the start of each local player tryout.

Past NBA G League local player tryout participants include current NBA players David Nwaba of the Brooklyn Nets and Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors.

All local player tryout attendees must submit all required paperwork including registration, disclosure and release forms prior to participating in player tryouts. All required forms and instructions to submit local player tryout paperwork can be found at IAWolves.com. The deadline for participants to pay a non-refundable registration fee of $150 is Friday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. for the Minneapolis tryout and Friday, Sept. 20 at 5:00 p.m. for the Des Moines tryout.

Acceptable forms of payment include cashier’s check, money order or credit card. Cash will be accepted for walk-up participants the day of tryouts. Participants who sign up after the deadline must pay a non-refundable registration fee of $200. For any additional questions, please contact the Iowa Wolves front office at (515) 554-8550.

To download the Iowa Wolves Local Player Tryout packet, including all required paperwork, click here.