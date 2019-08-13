Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders Stops By Iowa State Fair

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders is all over the place.

This summer, he’s been visiting players around the world.

On Aug. 12, he just went about four hours south of Minneapolis, to the Iowa State Fair.

Saunders was also there to meet with the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves’ G League affiliate. He was able to tour the facility and meet with Wolves President Ryan Grant. He also met with Iowa Wolves season ticket members to discuss his vision for this team as a coach, and how the Timberwolves will be utilizing the Wolves.

Time for games pic.twitter.com/TGZ6rxMTgE — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) August 12, 2019

The Iowa State Fair was a fun time. I was able to follow Saunders around. The day involved cookies, something called Mutton Bustin’(?!) and a lifelong memory with a fan.

I tweeted out that Saunders was at the Iowa State Fair. A fan named Clarke tweeted back, telling us that he would “hook him up on the low” if he stopped by the popcorn ball stand he was working at.

Tell him to stop by our popcorn ball stand. I’ll hook him up on the low — Clark Ashland (@Cba511Clark) August 12, 2019

I told Saunders about the tweet, and off we were. We showed up at the stand and Clarke actually just started his break, a woman (maybe his mom?) informed us. She called him and within a minute, Clarke was sprinting across a field, yelling “that’s Ryan Saunders! Holy crap!”

Fun times at the Iowa State Fair.

This is one of the coolest things. Told Coach Saunders about the tweet. He immediately goes, "let's go find him."https://t.co/x65YVyDbYd — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) August 13, 2019