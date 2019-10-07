A PRESEASON TEST: THUNDER VS. MAVERICKS

New faces are still acclimating to tendencies and adjusting to a new system. Yesterday’s Blue and White Scrimmage served as a step forward in discovering this team’s identity in terms of communication and competitiveness which have been key focal points throughout training camp. Sunday’s scrimmage showed that identity was taken to heart with constant chirping and competitive bouts on the block and over screens. The next step – establishing an offensive and defensive identity with the number of new weapons added to the roster.



“We definitely just want to get looks and see what we need to get better at. So early in the season, every team in this league is trying to figure out what their identity is. We have a lot of new faces, different skills so we just have to find out what we are really good at and what we need to get better at,” said Noel.



Player combinations will continue to get shuffled as preseason unfolds and players grow within a new system. Sunday’s Blue and White Scrimmage showed a starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, Darius Bazley, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams on one team with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo starting on the opposing team. With six days of practice under their belt, the Thunder will continue to test various combinations to find the most effective lineup moving forward.



“We've played a lot the first five days that we've been together, so I think it'll be good to play someone a little different, you know, play together as a whole team,” said Donovan. “Because of the number of people in training camp, we've kind of had three teams of five and rotated different combinations of players. But it'll be good to just see where we're at and find a way to continue to get better and try to grow from this first game.”



Tuesday’s preseason game will be streamed on the Thunder App and okcthunder.com at 7 p.m. CT.



Click here for Game Notes.