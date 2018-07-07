Thunder Signs Nerlens Noel

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed free agent forward/center Nerlens Noel, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Noel (6-11, 220) has appeared in 223 career games (158 starts), averaging 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.56 steals and 1.41 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.2 percent (847-1654) from the field with Philadelphia and Dallas. The Malden, Mass. native is one of two players in the league to average 1.5+ steals and 1.4+ blocks over the last four seasons (DeMarcus Cousins).

“We are excited to bring Nerlens to the Thunder,” said Presti. “In addition to being a multi-faceted defender‎, he moves the ball at a high level for a player at his position, which complements our existing core.”

The Kentucky product was originally selected sixth overall by New Orleans in the 2013 NBA Draft and was later named to the All-Rookie First Team.

In one year as a Wildcat, the 2013 SEC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year started in all 24 games he appeared in and averaged 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 4.42 blocks and 2.08 steals in 31.9 minutes per contest. Noel led the conference in total blocks with 106 on the season en route to being named to the All-SEC First Team.