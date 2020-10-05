PAUL NAMED 2019-20 COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD WINNER

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 5, 2020 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named a recipient of the 2019-20 End-of-Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, it was announced today by the NBA.

Paul was one of five award recipients chosen because of their continued commitment to positively impacting their communities through sustained efforts over the course of the season. He is the second player in Thunder history to receive the award.

“The community assist award is such an honor to me any year, but this year in particular,” said Paul. “Given everything 2020 has thrown our way, it's important that we the players continue to use our NBA platform to be the voice of the voiceless. I will continue to amplify and support the frontline organizations fighting for racial and economic justice as well as the tireless efforts of the healthcare workers keeping us healthy and safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. I am so thankful for this acknowledgement as it is one of the proudest accolades an NBA player can receive.”

This season, Paul played an integral role in the NBA restart, in part by working in partnership with the NBPA and NBA to create social justice messages on jerseys and the court, provide on campus programs and resources for players and use the game’s platform to increase awareness around civic engagement.

With his Chris Paul Family Foundation, Paul made an impact on Oklahoma communities, including hosting 100 children from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma on a shopping spree during the holidays, along with renovating a 30-year-old court at Family T.R.E.E., an organization dedicated to renewing and reunifying families within the Child Welfare System. The foundation also did work in Paul’s native North Carolina, donating meals to feed healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

Paul also launched the Social Change Fund in July along with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, dedicated to addressing social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and breaking down the discriminatory barriers to success.

In March, he collaborated with Live Nation to launch an internship program at North Carolina A&T State University, providing HBCU students with an opportunity to gain experience in the music industry.

Each winning player will receive $10,000 to their charity of choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente. Paul’s donation will go to the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

