SPURS AND USAA MARK 10 SEASONS OF CELEBRATING THE MILITARY TOGETHER WITH MARCH 10 MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT GAME

SAN ANTONIO (March 3, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA will join forces once again to honor active duty, National Guard and reserve, and retired servicemembers on Tuesday, March 10 when the Silver and Black host the Dallas Mavericks on Military Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. inside the AT&T Center. The 2019-20 season marks the 10th that USAA and the Spurs have teamed up to honor the military community.

Prior to the game, the new USAA NE VIP Entrance for Members and Military will be officially unveiled, with artwork and digital displays honoring those who have served in the U.S. Military. The space provides special access – for fans with a military ID as well as USAA members who show their USAA card, member ID, proof of insurance or USAA app – one hour prior to tipoff at all Spurs games and at most other AT&T Center events. The first 800 fans with a military ID or USAA membership verification through the USAA NE Entrance for Members and Military on March 10 will receive a Spurs stainless-steel water bottle courtesy of USAA.

Thanks to USAA – the official military appreciation partner of the San Antonio Spurs, all servicemembers and veterans can receive up to 40 percent off of tickets during Military Appreciation Night and USAA Salute Night games throughout the season at Spurs.com/salute. On March 10, USAA members and fans with a military ID can receive $5 discounted parking in Lot 7 while supplies last, and military ID holders will get 15% off on merchandise at the Spurs Fan Shop.

Veteran-owned Old Enfield Supply Co. will offer a selection of Spurs-branded, military-inspired hats and bags in honor of Military Appreciation Night. The collection will be available in-game at the AT&T Center on March 10 on the Plaza Level concourse. The Spurs x Old Enfield Supply Co. collection includes two hats, three bags, and a Dopp kit made from durable material with colors, textures, and patterns that celebrate U.S. servicemembers.

Military heroes, including 97-year-old WWII Army veteran AJ Dunn, will be celebrated throughout the game on March 10. Tickets from Spurs Season Ticket Members, staff, and corporate partners were donated to local military and their families. Fans can show their support for servicemembers by creating ‘Tonight I Honor’ signs at a designated location on the concourse.

Prior to tipoff, Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Ramos from the 433rd Airlift Wing at JBSA-Lackland will sing the national anthem. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research will hold a court-sized American flag, stretched across the floor during the anthem as members from each military branch present the colors. A special enlistment ceremony will take place during halftime as recruits from all branches are sworn in to the United States Armed Forces.

On Thursday, March 12, USAA’s Lil’ MVPs Camp will give 20 preselected military members from local installations, and 40 of their children, the chance to take the court at the AT&T Center. Military kids will run practice drills and receive one-on-one coaching led by Spurs assistant coaches before meeting with a Spurs player and taking a tour of the arena. The event will be part of the celebration for Month of the Military Child, which will also include the USAA Salute Night game on April 5 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tickets for Spurs Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, are available at Spurs.com/Salute. Suites are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to more than 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

- Spurs.com -