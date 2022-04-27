Danny Green | Reel Talk presented by crypto.com

Danny Green is a three-time champion, having won with the San Antonio Spurs (2014), the Toronto Raptors (2019), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020). Now, the second-year 76er is on a mission to help Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and his other teammates capture Philadelphia’s first NBA title since 1983.

Here, Green breaks down four plays from the first half of the 2021-22 regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Oklahoma City Thunder; October 24, 2021

Q2 – 04:37: Danny Green makes 24-foot three point shot

During these types of plays, in these types of games, the shot clock is winding down. So, the play starts with Joel, I believe, with the ball; I’m trying to get out of his way, which most people are trying to do. I try to get to the other corner, and I didn’t expect him to throw it as fast across the court. I get to that other corner as soon as possible, and I still get there a little late. Josh Giddey closed out pretty well, and I don’t have a lot of time, and I can’t make too many moves. I have to take a tough shot. Luckily, it goes in. In the midst of the game, I do a lot of these baseline cuts; they call it the “Danny Green cut” here. I don’t know what they call it anywhere else. I’m just trying to get behind the defender to get to the back of his head so he can’t see me and I can keep him off balance. That’s how I get open looks from the corner.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks; October 26, 2021

Q1 – 08:38: Danny Green makes 23-foot three point shot (Tobias Harris assists)

On this one, in (Madison Square) Garden, Tobias (Harris) and I have a lot of fun being from Long Island, New York. I know Kemba Walker is guarding me at this point, and if he’s not close to me, I know I can shoot over him. So, I just caught and quickly released. We have a swing-swing here, which we’ve been getting better at! We weren’t very good as a team early on, but we’re getting better at moving the ball faster and getting it into the corner when someone is open. I got a quick catch and a quick shot with a smaller defender, which helps me get a good look at the rim. Again, luckily, it goes in.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers; November 1, 2021

Q1 – 10:02: Danny Green makes 23-foot three point shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)

There’s good ball movement here. It’s a double drag, where Tyrese (Maxey) is coming over the top. He’s getting downhill when he sees me get the back of my defender’s head, so he doesn’t see me. I fake back cut, so the defender still thinks that I’m going backdoor. His momentum keeps him going to the paint, and by the time he realizes I didn’t go backdoor, I’m already in the corner and I’m wide open for an easy look at the corner three.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat; December 15, 2021

Q4 – 08:44: Kyle Lowry Lost Ball Turnover (Danny Green Steals)

In this situation, K-Lo (Kyle Lowry) is a very good player, so I didn’t want to gamble much. I had to play it safe until he lost balance. Then I could reach around him; I had to use my body to stay in front of him and hope that I could get a good angle on taking the ball. I was able to use his momentum against him, and I kind of bodied him up a little bit. I pulled the chair and got out of the way, he lost his momentum, and I was able to get the steal.

