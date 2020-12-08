Quick Facts | Danny Green

Three-time NBA Champion Danny Green is officially a Philadelphia 76er.

Green joins the Sixers fresh off back-to-back championship runs with the Lakers and Raptors.

Get to know Green a bit better…

Born in North Babylon, New York, Green attended North Babylon High School as a freshman, and played the remainder of his high school career at St. Mary’s High School, where he graduated in 2005.

Green played four years of college hoops at the University of North Carolina under Roy Williams.

As a senior, Green helped UNC win the 2009 NCAA Championship as a member of the team’s starting five.

In his senior campaign, Green averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Following his championship run at UNC, Green was selected 46th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his rookie season, Green split time between the Cavs and the G League (then D-League) Erie BayHawks.

Waived by Cleveland in October 2010, he was picked up by the San Antonio Spurs a month later. Later that season, he played with the Reno Big Horns (D-League).

During the 2011 lockout, Green signed a one-year deal with KK Union Olimpija in Slovenia.

Returning to the Spurs following the lockout, Green had a standout third NBA season in 2011-12, appearing in all 66 games of the shortened season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists. 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Green remained a key contributor for the Spurs until 2018, including during the team’s 2014 championship run.

In that 2014-15 season, Green averaged a career-high 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, appearing in a career-high 81 games (80 starts), and shooting 41.8% from long range.

Green was acquired by the Raptors in 2018 alongside Kawhi Leonard. In his season with Toronto, Green started in all 80 of his appearances, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He averaged 5.4 3-point attempts, and 2.5 3-point field goals per game, shooting 45.5% from deep that season.

In Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Green scored 18 points, including six 3-pointers (6-10 3PT FG) en route to the Raptors’ 123-109 victory over the Warriors.

Green won his second consecutive NBA Finals with the Lakers in 2020. In the 2019-20 season, Green averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.