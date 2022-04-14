Georges Niang | Reel Talk presented by crypto.com

The 76ers signed Georges Niang on August 6, and the three-point specialist has quickly become a fan favorite. His career .403 shooting from beyond the arc ranks 12th among active players heading into the 2022 NBA playoffs. In each year of his professional career, Niang has increased his averages in points, rebounds, and assists, including this season when he posted career highs of 9.2, 2.7, and 1.3 in the regular season, respectively.

Here, Niang breaks down five plays from Philadelphia’s December 28 game in Toronto against the Raptors, where he posted 19 points, his third-highest scoring output of the 2021-22 campaign, and another from the team’s 123-120 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee on February 17.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors; December 28, 2021

Q4 – 08:38: Georges Niang makes 24-foot three point shot (Tobias Harris assists)

“Here, Tobias does a great job of getting up the floor and kicking out to me, then splash. (The Raptors call) timeout, and now I’m just running my mouth.

Q4 – 09:10: Georges Niang makes 24-foot three point shot (Tobias Harris assists)

“Here’s another play where Tobias brings it up, swings to me, and I look off Furkan because I was hot. Money. And then I just start yelling stuff to the crowd.”

Q2 – 07:48: Georges Niang makes 23-foot three point shot (Tobias Harris assists)

“When the ball is hopping, and it finds me, it usually leads to an open shot. Like here, you can see the ball flying around, and then I get lucky and knock that in.”

Q2 – 08:16: Georges Niang makes 23-foot three point shot (Paul Reed assists)

“Oh, this is one where I’ve been on Paul Reed all year, because I usually pass to him, and he’d go away from me. But here, he gave it back and I end up making the three. Paul Reed has done a great job the whole year of offensive rebounding. He’s putting it all together.”

Q2 – 10:23: Georges Niang makes 7-foot two point shot

“This one was the one where, you know, I just wanted to get downhill and get the lane opened up. I figured I could put my big body into someone, create some contact, and shoot a layup. If I get the rebound, I like to push in transition, just to try to push the pace and shrink the defense. On this one, I got into the middle of the floor and was able to make a play.”

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks; February 17, 2022

Q3 – 05:30: Georges Niang makes 28-foot three point shot (Joel Embiid assists)

Obviously, early in the game, I had a couple of drives where I turned the ball over. I remember (James Harden) pulling me aside and was like, “Do what you do. Try to get up 10 threes.” At that point, I was like, “You know what? You’re right.” I mean, Milwaukee is a team that likes to take away the paint. There’s no need for me to try to dribble in there with Giannis (Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, and Jrue Holiday. So, this was a play for Tobias, but I noticed Giannis had his hands down. So I said, you know what, I’m going to try to be aggressive here. I made it and then every time I caught it and nobody was out on me with their hand up, I tried to shoot my shot. That’s what I did here.

