The 76ers' Playoff Journey Begins

It’s finally time.

The 76ers’ 2022 playoff journey begins Saturday, hosting the Toronto Raptors for the first game of a best-of-seven series at The Center.

It will be the first playoff meeting between the teams since the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, but just the third playoff series ever played between the clubs.

Over the course of their 14-game playoff history, the 76ers and Raptors are tied, 7-7.

Saturday’s series opener comes on the heels of four consecutive practice days for the 76ers, which relished every opportunity to continue gelling on the court.

James Harden expressed his particular appreciation to continue building chemistry with his teammates ahead of his playoff debut as a Sixer:

“It’s been great,” Harden said Thursday. “We got after it these last couple days. A lot of yelling… It’s been really helpful.”

“They played hard today,” Doc Rivers said following Thursday’s “spirited” practice. “I thought they really competed. It was a good practice. You could see a little bit of a breakthrough, of execution offensively, defensively getting it, ball movement versus switching and trapping.”

Joel Embiid added his appreciation for Tyrese Maxey’s continued growth in the regular season, and readiness to step into the limelight in his second playoffs.

“If it was up to me, [Tyrese] would probably be the Most Improved Player in the league,” Embiid said.

Tobias Harris echoed Embiid’s thoughts on Maxey:

“This year, [Tyrese is] playing a ton of minutes, going out there and producing, and playing great basketball - but still with the same amount of work ethic that he was his rookie year when he wasn’t playing, if not more.”

Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season, after winning his first NBA scoring title by averaging 30.6 points per game in the regular season.

“You can tell [Joel has] matured, and is becoming a grown man,” Maxey said. “You can tell, in the tone of his voice, how bad he wants to win.”

Jaden Springer was recalled to the 76ers from the Delaware Blue Coats Friday. Springer is questionable (right knee contusion) for Saturday’s matchup, while Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) is out.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Toronto Raptors finished the regular season at 48-34, fifth overall in the Eastern Conference.

Pascal Siakam was the Raptors’ leading scorer this season, averaging 22.8 points plus a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto in assists (6.7 apg), while Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto in steals (1.7 spg).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Joel Embiid Named Player of the Week

Quick Facts | James Harden