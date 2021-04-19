Embiid Earns Community Assist Award

Joel Embiid isn’t just playing like an MVP on the court this season - he’s acting like an MVP off the court, too.

Monday, the NBA announced that Embiid received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of March, honoring Embiid’s commitment to address youth homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

“Using the platform I have to create positive change in the city I love has always been important to me,” Embiid said. “It’s a huge honor to receive the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.”

To recognize Embiid’s commitment, the NBA will donate $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania, an organization serving homeless youth.

“Covenant House Pennsylvania is doing amazing work,” Embiid said. “I will continue to give back to those in my community who are less fortunate.”

Actively engaged in his ccommunity throughout his tenure as a 76er, Embiid announced prior to the 2021 All-Star game that he would donate $100,000 to three local organizations serving the homeless.

Embiid also adopted local families over the holidays during the 76ers’ “Season of Giving” in December 2020, providing the families with gifts, groceries, clothing, and rent or mortgage relief for a year.

Earlier in 2020, while the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Embiid partnered with Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris and co-Managing Partner David Blitzer to donate $1.3 million to Penn Medicine in order to develop antibody testing for frontline workers.

Embiid will be honored for the Community Assist Award during the Sixers’ Monday matchup with the Golden State Warriors.