Embiid Partners With Team, GIANT Company to Support Five Local Families

Three-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and partner The GIANT Company, today announced that they will support five families in the Philadelphia area this holiday season. Families will be presented gifts, including groceries for a year from The GIANT Company, while also learning that they’ll be receiving financial assistance toward their rent or mortgage payments.

“This year has been hard on so many people,” said Embiid. “I am grateful to the Sixers and The GIANT Company for joining me in supporting these families that can use our collective support now more than ever.”

COVID-19 has made this year even more challenging for many families in underserved communities who were already struggling to afford rent, mortgage and necessities, like food. In an effort to provide both necessities and some additional holiday cheer, 76ers ENT will surprise families of the South Philadelphia nonprofit organization, Unity in the Community, with holiday gifts and groceries. Gifts will include toys, 76ers merchandise, and several other items including shoes, winter coats and clothing courtesy of Embiid.

After the families receive their gifts, they will view a personalized message from Embiid letting them know that they will be gifted free groceries for a year from The GIANT Company and housing relief to make rent or mortgage payments.

“At The GIANT Company, we’re driven by our purpose of connecting families for a better future, so when the 76ers approached us to help five Philadelphia families this holiday season, we were all in,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “We were thrilled to partner with them and one of our favorite players to pull off this special surprise and can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Season of Giving. Days like today are proof of the difference we can make when we all come together for good.”