Embiid to Donate $100,000 to Combat Homelessness in Philadelphia

Four-time NBA All-Star and Philadelphia 76ers standout Joel Embiid announced today that he will donate his winnings from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game to Philadelphia homeless shelters, including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC. In total Embiid has committed $100,000 across these organizations.

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.”

Embiid’s commitment will help area homeless by providing:

15,000 meals for homeless and underserved individuals

4,000 essential clothing items donated to homeless teens and adults

Care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Support for 30+ formerly homeless families – including education, health care, and employment services

Funding for a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth

Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity

Embiid takes the floor for Team Durant this Sunday in Atlanta for the 2021 All-Star game. The game will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. Embiid posted 905 points, 348 rebounds and 41 blocks in the First Half of the 2020-21 season for the top team in the Eastern Conference. The only two other players to tally such statistics within their first 30 games of a season are Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo.