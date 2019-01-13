At the Buzzer | Simmons' Big Game Highlights Win at Garden

by Lauren Rosen

Recap:

The 76ers (28-16) never trailed Sunday.

The New York Knicks (10-33) kept it interesting, but a record-setting performance from Ben Simmons and a return to the court from Joel Embiid led the Sixers to a 108-105 victory.

Simmons recorded a double-double in the first half, and finished with a career-high 22 boards in the contest.

Having scored 20 points as well, Simmons became the youngest Sixer to ever post a 20-point, 20-rebound performance.

“The numbers are dominant,” Brett Brown said of Simmons, who also posted nine assists. “I thought he was fantastic.”

Looking for a bounce-back win after losses against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks earlier this week, the Sixers came out hot at The Garden, with all five of their starters scoring in the first five minutes of play.

The Sixers would lead by as many as 24 points, but New York didn’t go away.

Fueled by rookie Kevin Knox’s career-high 31 points, the Knicks cut the lead to one by the end of the third quarter, and got within two points, 96-94, with just over three minutes left in regulation.

Brown commended his team’s togetherness and resilience.

“It was great to get a win, especially after the past two games. It was good to get back on track,” Brown said.

The Sixers outrebounded the Knicks, 56-34.

Embiid added 26 points, eight rebounds, and a season-high six blocks. Jimmy Butler (16 pts, 8 reb) and JJ Redick (22 pts) turned in key performances as well.

Sixers Social:

It wasn’t just about the boards Sunday for Ben Simmons, who showed off his versatility as a scorer.

Up Next:

The Sixers welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) to South Philadelphia Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves in scoring (22.4 ppg, 12.6 rpg), while Derrick Rose is averaging 18.9 points per game. Tuesday’s contest marks the first return to The Center for former Sixers Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and Jerryd Bayless. It will also be Jimmy Butler’s first game against his former team.