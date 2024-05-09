With the 2023-24 season wrapped up, it's a great time to look back on some of the highlights and moments we'll remember.

October 2023

Training Camp Opens in Fort Collins

The Sixers gathered at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, for their first official practices of the 2023-24 campaign and their first practices led by Nick Nurse and his coaching staff.

10/28/2023 - Philadelphia @ Toronto

Nick Nurse’s First Win With Sixers

The Sixers notched their first win of the season, and the first win of the Nurse era, in Toronto on Oct. 28. The Sixers won, 114-107, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scoring a co-team-high 34 points en route to victory.

11/12/2023 - Philadelphia vs. Indiana

The 76ers defeated the Pacers, 137-126, marking the team's eighth consecutive victory. Philadelphia's 8-1 record marked the 10th time in team history – and the first time since the 2000-01 season, that the 76ers won eight of their first nine games to open a campaign. Maxey scored a then-career-high 50 points on 20-of-32 shooting (7-11 3fg), to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

12/6/2023 - Philadelphia at Washington

Embiid’s first 50-point game of the season came at Washington on Dec. 6, powering the Sixers to a 131-126 victory. He finished with 50 points, 13 rebounds - including six offensive rebounds - seven assists, a steal, and a block. Maxey added 26 points and seven assists with zero turnovers.

12/20/2023 - Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

Embiid Scores 51

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-113. Embiid (51 points, 12 rebounds) tallied his 12th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, marking the longest such streak since the NBA-ABA merger. Maxey added 35 points.

1/22/2024 - Philadelphia vs. San Antonio

The 76ers extended their win streak to six straight games behind Embiid’s historic night as he set a 76ers franchise record with 70 points (24-41 fg) while hauling in 18 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Embiid became the only player in NBA history with at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game.

2/1/2024 - Philadelphia at Utah

Maxey’s Second 50-point Game after being named first-time All-Star

With Embiid sidelined, Maxey scored 51 points at Utah, hours after being named a first-time NBA All-Star. In Maxey’s then-return to the court (ankle) he shot 17-for-27 from the field and made seven of his nine three point attempts. Tobias Harris added 28 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the victory.

2/16-2/18/2024 - NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Embiid and Maxey Earn All-Star Honors

Embiid became the fifth 76er ever to earn at least seven NBA All-Star selections when he was named a starter, before being replaced due to injury.

Maxey, meanwhile, earned his first career All-Star nod as the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to receive the honor. He finished the 73rd NBA All-Star Game with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a win.

4/7/2024 - Philadelphia at San Antonio

Maxey Sets Career-High with 52-point Game

In a double-overtime affair at San Antonio, Maxey notched his now-career-high 52 points en route to a 133-126 victory over the Spurs and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama’s 33-point, 18-rebound, six-assist, seven-block performance.

Maxey totalled 52 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a game-high 54 minutes of play.

4/12/2024 - Allen Iverson Sculpture Unveil

The 76ers honored former NBA MVP and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson on April 12, 2024 with a sculpture unveiling ceremony on Legends Walk at the Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

4/23/2024 - Maxey Wins Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Recording career-highs across the board (25.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.2 apg, 1.0 spg), Maxey won the 2023-24 Kia Most Improved Player award, over fellow finalists Coby White and Alperen Sengun.

4/30/2024 - Philadelphia at New York, NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5

Maxey scored a playoff career-high 46 points - including 17 points in the fourth quarter alone - to thwart elimination in the Sixers’ 112-106 overtime victory in Game 5 at New York. Maxey finished with 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, shooting 17-for-30 from the field and 7-for-12 from deep. Embiid notched a 19-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double plus four blocks in the win.

2023-24 Season - History Made