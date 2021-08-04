76ers Sign Two-Time All-Star Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed nine-year veteran Andre Drummond. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Andre is a great addition to the 76ers family. He is a two-time NBA All-Star who has consistently been one of the NBA’s very best rebounders and rim protectors,” Morey said. “We’re excited to add a veteran player of his caliber to our roster and look forward to the impact he’ll make this season.”

Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers. In total, the two-time All-Star appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season, posting averages of 14.9 points and 12.0 rebounds along with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block last season.

Originally selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Drummond has appeared in 645 career games (594 starts) for Detroit, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers, and holds averages of 14.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. His career 13.7 rebounding average ranks seventh all-time in NBA history, among players who have appeared in at least 250 contests. Drummond, who’s led the NBA in rebounds four times, including in both of his All-Star seasons (2016 and 2018), ranks second in Pistons history in both total rebounds and defensive boards and is the franchise leader on the offensive glass.

Drummond has averaged a point-rebound double-double in eight of his nine NBA seasons and has averaged no fewer than 12 boards since his rookie season. The former Connecticut Husky is one of six NBA players since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74 to total at least 8,000 rebounds and 950 rejections within their first nine campaigns, joining Dwight Howard and Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, former 76ers Dikembe Mutombo and Hakeem Olajuwon.

A one-time All-NBA Third Team selection following the 2015-16 season, Drummond has posted 44 career games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds, which rank 16th in NBA history. Since his rookie season in 2012-13, no other player has more than 15 such performances. During his lone collegiate season, Drummond appeared in 34 games (30 starts), averaging 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. He helped lead UConn to an appearance in the 2012 NCAA Tournament and was named to the 2011-12 Big East All-Rookie Team.

Drummond will wear No. 1 for the 76ers.