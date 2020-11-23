Quick Facts | Dwight Howard

Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard has had an illustrious career.

In his 16th NBA season, Howard earned the most recent NBA championship as a member of the 2019-20 Lakers.

Next stop on his journey: the Philadelphia 76ers.

Get to know the new Sixer a bit better…

Before growing into one of the most dominant bigs in league history, Howard was an impressive high school prospect in his hometown of Atlanta, GA.

Howard played his high school ball at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, and was drafted straight out of high school - selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Howard made a splash immediately in the NBA, averaging a 12.0-point, 10.0-rebound double-double as a rookie (along with 1.7 blocks, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 assists per game).



Howard was named to the 2004-05 All-Rookie First Team.

He spent eight seasons in Orlando (including an NBA Finals appearance in 2009), before his first stint with the Lakers for the 2012-13 season.

Howard spent his next three seasons in Houston, then made stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington before returning to the Lakers for their 2019-20 championship campaign.

Howard’s most recent season was an impressive one, shooting a career-best 72.9% from the field.



In 2019-20, Howard averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game.

Over those 16 seasons, Howard made eight All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA teams, five All-Defensive teams, and won Defensive Player of the Year three times (2009, 2010, 2011).

Only two players in NBA history have won Defensive Player of the Year more than three times - Dikembe Mutumbo (4), and Ben Wallace (4).

Another set of accolades for Howard: He’s a two-time NBA block champion, and a two-time NBA rebounding leader.

Howard has shot 58.6% from the field throughout his career - the fifth-best figure in NBA history. Over the course of his career, he has averaged 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Check back into Sixers.com for updates as the NBA season approaches.