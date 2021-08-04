Andre Drummond | Quick Facts

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced Wednesday that the team has signed nine-year NBA veteran Andre Drummond.

The 6-11 Drummond, a two-time All-Star, brings elite rebounding and rim protection to the 76ers.

Learn more about the newest 76er's journey…

The 27-year-old Drummond was born in Mount Vernon, New York and grew up in Connecticut, where he would play both his high school and college basketball.

A top-ranked recruit, Drummond led St. Thomas More to the 2011 Prep National Championship.

Drummond played collegiately at the University of Connecticut for one season (2011-12), in which he appeared in 34 games and averaged 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Drummond was named to the 2011-12 Big East All-Rookie Team.

The Detroit Pistons selected Drummond with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Drummond has appeared in 645 career games (594 starts) with Detroit, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers.

He holds career averages of 14.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Drummond’s average of 13.7 career rebounds per game leads all active players and ranks seventh all-time in NBA history, among players who have appeared in at least 250 contests.

Drummond is a decorated international player with USA Basketball, earning Gold Medals at the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, 2010 FIBA U17 World Championship and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Beginning with his age-19 season (2012-13), Drummond played his first seven-plus seasons with Detroit. He was named an All-Star during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Drummond is Detroit’s franchise leader in offensive rebounds, while ranking second in both total rebounds and defensive boards.

He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2012-13 and All-NBA Third Team in 2015-16.

He’s led the NBA in rebounding four times (2015-16; 2017-20).

On Feb. 6, 2020, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Drummond split the 2020-21 season between Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers.