LSU Product Appeared In All Four Of Philadelphia's Preseason Games
PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 21, 2023 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Having signed with the 76ers on Aug. 13, Smart averaged 4.5 points in four preseason games this month. He scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc at Brooklyn on Oct. 16.
Smart, 24, has played in 17 career NBA games with Milwaukee and Miami, all of which came during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes that season, including a career-best 20-point performance on 8-of-14 shooting (4-8 3-PT) at Orlando on April 10, 2022.
The LSU product saw action in 32 games (12 starts) with the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League in 2022-23, averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He reached the 20-point mark seven times this past season and made at least four three-point field goals on six occasions. For his G League career, Smart has produced averages of 16.9 points on 42.3% shooting, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 57 games between Sioux Falls and Birmingham.