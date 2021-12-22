Tyler Johnson | Quick Facts

The 76ers signed Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract on Wednesday.

Johnson, 29, is 6-foot-3 with seven years of NBA experience. He joins Philadelphia after spending parts of the last two seasons with Brooklyn.

Get to know the newest 76er a bit better…

Johnson was born in Grand Forks, ND.

He is the son of Jennifer and Milton Johnson. Jennifer served in the United States Air Force.

Johnson attended Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, CA, where he led the Lancers to the Northern California Division II Championship in 2010.

From 2010-14, Johnson played four collegiate seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs, earning 2013-14 All-Mountain West Second-Team honors.

While at Fresno State, he increased his scoring average each year from 4.4 PPG (freshman) to 9.3 PPG (sophomore) to 12.1 PPG (junior) to 15.9 PPG (senior).

Johnson was a 43-percent 3-point shooter as a senior in college on just under four attempts per game.

Since going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, Johnson has appeared in 348 career games (78 starts) with Miami, Phoenix and Brooklyn.

For three consecutive seasons (2016-19), Johnson averaged double figures in points, with his highest averages in points (13.7), rebounds (4.0), assists (3.2) and steals (1.2) coming in 2016-17 with Miami.

In 36 games with the Nets during the 2020-21 season, Johnson averaged 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. He shot 36-percent from beyond the arc, matching his career 3-point percentage in the NBA.

Johnson matched up against the Sixers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs as a member of the Heat. Starting all five games in the series, he averaged 8.0 points in 16.2 minutes per game and shot 60-percent from beyond the arc.

Johnson will wear No. 8 with Philadelphia.

