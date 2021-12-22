76ers Sign Tyler Johnson to 10-Day Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Johnson spent parts of the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, appearing in 47 games. While with Brooklyn, he posted averages of 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.

For his career, Johnson has appeared in 348 career games (78 starts) between Brooklyn, Phoenix and Miami. Coming into this season, he holds career averages of 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest, while shooting .427 percent from the field and .360 percent from three-point range.

For three consecutive seasons (2016-19), Johnson averaged double figures in points, with his highest averages in points (13.7), rebounds (4.0), assists (3.2) and steals (1.2) coming in 2016-17 with Miami.

A native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Johnson went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft before beginning his professional career with the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. He appeared in 15 games (all starts) with the Skyforce before signing two 10-day contracts, followed by a multi-year deal with Miami in 2015.

Collegiately, Johnson spent four years (2010-14) at Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference Second Team honors as a senior with averages of 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.