Sixers Beat Pistons in Regular Season Finale | Game Recap At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (51-31) defeated the Detroit Pistons (23-59), 118-106, at home on Sunday night in their final regular season game. With the win, the Sixers took the season series from Detroit, 3-1. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers moved into sole possession for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time wins list (1,043).
.@Sixers finish the season 51-31, the team’s most wins in a regular season since 2018-19.
It’s the fourth time since 1990-91 the team has won at least 51 games in a season.
h/t @Stathead
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 11, 2022
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Georges Niang were among the Sixers out for Sunday’s game.
The Sixers shot 46-for-88 (.523) from the field, 5-for-25 (.200) from 3-point range, and 21-for-23 (.913) from the free-throw line. The visiting Pistons countered with shooting totals of 38-for-83 (.458) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3, and 19-for-29 (.655) from the foul line.
Detroit got a double-double from rookie Luka Garza, who posted 20 career-high-tying 20 points (8-18 fg, 2-7 3fg, 2-6 ft) with 10 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 31 minutes as a reserve.
Philadelphia’s bench scored 72 points in the victory.
Key Contributors:
Shake Milton
-
In 33 minutes off the Sixers’ bench, Milton posted a season-high 30 points (11-18 fg, 1-3 3fg, 7-7 ft), plus four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.
Paul Reed
-
Reed set his career-high scoring total with 25 points (12-14 fg, 1-1 ft) and matched his career high with four steals, previously set on Saturday against Indiana. In 21 minutes of action, he added six rebounds, two assists, and a block.
Tyrese Maxey
-
In 23 minutes as a starter, Maxey scored 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and a 7-for-7 mark from the free-throw line. He dropped 14 points in the third quarter.
@Sixers Social:
https://t.co/UancJoSKgy pic.twitter.com/IYP85J9GW7
— x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 11, 2022
Up Next:
The 76ers enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will match up with the No. 5 Toronto Raptors. The series begins Saturday at 6 p.m. in South Philadelphia.