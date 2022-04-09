Sixers Beat Pacers Behind 40-20 Game from Embiid | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (50-31) defeated the Indiana Pacers (25-56), 133-120, at home on Saturday afternoon behind a 41-point, 20-rebound effort from Joel Embiid. With the win, the Sixers took the three-game season series from Indiana, 2-1.

Philadelphia also secured at least the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and, as a result, home-court advantage in the playoffs.

The Sixers finished with shooting totals of 50-for-90 (.556) from the field, 12-for-34 (.353) from long range, and 21-for-27 (.778) from the free-throw line. The visiting Pacers shot 41-for-78 (.526) overall, 10-for-23 (.435) from beyond the arc, and 28-for-36 (.778) from the foul line.

Indiana had seven double-digit scorers, led by Oshae Brissett who posted 20 points and seven rebounds.

Fourteen steals tied a season-high total for the Sixers.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Twenty rebounds were a season high for Embiid in his 46th double-double of the season. Sixteen of his game-high 41 points came in the third quarter and he shot 14-for-17 from the floor, 2-for-2 from 3-point range, and 11-for-15 from the foul line for the game.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid scored 16 third-quarter points on 6-7 shooting. Embiid leads the @NBA with 34 third quarters of 10-or-more points. The league leader in points per game has posted double-figure points in 88 overall quarters, the most in the Association. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 9, 2022

James Harden

In his 42nd double-double of the season, Harden tallied 22 points (7-16 fg, 2-9 3fg, 6-6 ft) and racked up a game-high 14 assists in 39 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris scored 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting in 32 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey contribubed 18 points (7-15 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-2 ft) of his own, plus five assists in 31 minutes.

Danny Green

In 29 minutes as a starter, Green ended the game with 15 points (5-11 fg, 4-10 3fg, 1-1 ft), four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one blocked shot.

Paul Reed

Reed recorded a career-high four steals, plus eight points (4-4 fg), five rebounds, and an assist in 11 minutes off the bench.

Quote To Note:

Harden on Embiid:

“Joel is always in attack mode. That’s great for our team. Tonight he was very, very efficient. He took his time. He was very patient on the offensive end.”

Up Next:

The regular season finale for the Sixers is tomorrow, Sunday, at home at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Pistons.