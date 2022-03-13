76ers Seek Regular Season Sweep Over Magic

The 76ers (40-25) are in Orlando Sunday, visiting the Magic (18-50) for the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season.

The Sixers will look to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to the Nets, and seek a regular-season sweep of the Magic.

The 76ers’ first win over Orlando this season came Nov. 29 in South Philadelphia, a 101-96 victory. Joel Embiid notched a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double in the win, while Tobias Harris scored 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

The next win came Jan. 5 in Orlando, as the Sixers took a 116-106 victory. Embiid led the way, recording 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Harris tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, shooting 9-for-19 from the floor and 3-for-6 from deep. Furkan Korkmaz added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, plus five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

The most recent matchup between the Sixers and Magic was played Jan. 19, a 123-110 victory - and one of Embiid’s most impressive performances of the season.

The 2021 MVP finalist scored a career-high tying 50 points in just 27 minutes. He shot 17-for-23 from the field and 15-for-17 from the foul stripe. Embiid completed his line with 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Harris added 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in the win, while Tyrese Maxey totalled 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

As of Sunday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the No. 2 Bucks (42-26), and 3.0 games behind the No. 1 Heat (45-24).

Danny Green (left middle finger laceration) is out Sunday.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic (18-50) are 5-5 in their last 10, and have won their last two in a row, Wednesday in New Orleans and Friday, hosting Minnesota.

Mo Bamba led the way for the Magic in Friday’s win, notching a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus two blocks. Bamba shot 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-8 from long range.

Wendell Carter Jr. added a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists Friday.

Bamba (left calf bruise) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle sprain) are questionable Sunday, while Bol Bol (right foot surgery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

