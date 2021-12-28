Sixers Defeat Toronto Raptors on the Road | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (18-16) defeated the Toronto Raptors (14-17), 114-109, on the road on Tuesday night.

The visiting Sixers went 14-for-30 (.467) from 3-point range and finished 34-for-77 (.442) overall. They added a 32-for-38 (.842) performance from the free-throw line. Toronto ended the game shooting 38-for-87 (.437) from the field, 15-for-41 (.366) from 3, and 18-for-22 (.818) from the foul line.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris notched his first career triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists in the victory. Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored his 1,000th NBA point in the 92nd game of his career.

Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam both scored 28 points for the Raptors, with Boucher also grabbing a career-high-tying 19 rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his sixth-straight road game with 30-plus points, Embiid recorded a double-double with a game-high 36 points (11-16 fg, 2-3 3fg, 12-14 ft) on top of 11 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Georges Niang

In 22 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Niang poured in 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, including a 5-for-8 mark from downtown.

Tobias Harris

Harris went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter (13-14 overall) during his triple-double effort.

Seth Curry

Curry contributed 12 points (3-8 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of play.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz joined Niang as Sixers in double figures off the bench, finishing with 10 points (4-9 fg, 2-4 3fg) in 16 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Joel Embiid the first 76ers player with 30+ points in 6 straight road games since Allen Iverson in 2006.

Tobias Harris notched his 1st career triple-double.

Georges Niang 19 points off the bench. Game Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors | 12.28.21 pic.twitter.com/tiD2wfni0F — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 29, 2021

Quote To Note:

Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) to Marc Jackson (@Jacko2544) on his confidence shooting from 3: "They didn’t bring me in here to do anything else - I better do my job or I’d be sitting on the bench." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 29, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers look to sweep the three-game road trip on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets.