Sixers Defeat Toronto Raptors on the Road | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid Scores Game-High 36 Points for 76ers in Toronto
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 28, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (18-16) defeated the Toronto Raptors (14-17), 114-109, on the road on Tuesday night.

The visiting Sixers went 14-for-30 (.467) from 3-point range and finished 34-for-77 (.442) overall. They added a 32-for-38 (.842) performance from the free-throw line. Toronto ended the game shooting 38-for-87 (.437) from the field, 15-for-41 (.366) from 3, and 18-for-22 (.818) from the foul line.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris notched his first career triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists in the victory. Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored his 1,000th NBA point in the 92nd game of his career.

Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam both scored 28 points for the Raptors, with Boucher also grabbing a career-high-tying 19 rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • In his sixth-straight road game with 30-plus points, Embiid recorded a double-double with a game-high 36 points (11-16 fg, 2-3 3fg, 12-14 ft) on top of 11 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

Georges Niang

  • In 22 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Niang poured in 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, including a 5-for-8 mark from downtown.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter (13-14 overall) during his triple-double effort.

Seth Curry

  • Curry contributed 12 points (3-8 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of play.

Furkan Korkmaz

  • Korkmaz joined Niang as Sixers in double figures off the bench, finishing with 10 points (4-9 fg, 2-4 3fg) in 16 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Up Next:

The Sixers look to sweep the three-game road trip on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets.

