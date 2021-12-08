Road Trip Closes with Charlotte Rematch

The 76ers’ (13-11) challenging road stretch comes to a close Wednesday, as the team wraps up its two-game series at Charlotte (14-12).

The matchup marks the 10th road game among the Sixers’ last 12 outings, and a chance to close their road trip with a third consecutive victory.

The Sixers opened the two-game set against the Hornets with a 127-124 overtime victory Monday, fueled by Joel Embiid’s season-high 43 points, plus 15 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Embiid shot 15-for-20 from the field and 12-for-14 from the foul line.

Embiid’s performance marked his fourth career game with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

Tobias Harris, returning from a non-COVID illness, recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Shake Milton, who stepped into the starting lineup in place of Tyrese Maxey (non-COVID illness), finished with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a block. Milton shot 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep.

Defensive adjustments were top of mind following Monday’s result.

“The biggest thing for us is getting back in transition… not letting them get hot,” Danny Green said Wednesday. “If we do that, I think we’ll be ok. If we stay in it, stay focused, and locked in the whole game, and stick to those keys, we’ll be ok.”

Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Sixers return home for the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the Utah Jazz (16-7) Thursday, and the Warriors (20-4) Saturday.

Green is looking forward to finally getting back to South Philadelphia:

“Being back in front of our fans, being on our home floor, try to get some wins at home, protect home court - there’s no place like home. We’ve been on the road for quite a stretch now.”

As of Wednesday morning, Maxey has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s contest.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith remain out (health and safety protocols).

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way for Charlotte in Monday’s meeting, finishing with 35 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block. Oubre shot 13-for-24 from the field and 6-for-13 from deep.

Seven Hornets finished in double-figures Monday, with P.J. Washington leading the bench unit with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic