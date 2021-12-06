76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Joel Embiid

Sixers Close Out Hornets in Overtime | At The Buzzer

76ers’ Joel Embiid Posts Season-High 43 Points, 15 Rebounds and Seven Assists In Road Victory At Charlotte
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 06, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (13-11) defeated the Charlotte Hornets (14-12), 127-124 in overtime, on the road on Monday night.

It was the second overtime game of the season for the Sixers and 127 points marked a new season high. The game had 11 lead changes and seven ties. The Sixers held a 67-62 halftime lead after a 44-28 second quarter that set the team’s new season high for points in a quarter.

The Sixers finished shooting 46-for-87 (.529) from the field, 15-for-36 (.417) from 3-point range and 20-for-27 (.741) from the foul line. The Hornets were 48-for-107 (.449) overall, 16-for-46 (.348) from 3 and 12-for-17 (.706) from the free-throw line.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • In 41 minutes of play, Embiid went 15-for-20 from the floor, 1-for-2 from deep and 12-for-14 from the foul line to reach a season-high 43 points. The game’s leading scorer added 15 rebounds and a season-high-tying seven assists in the win.

Tobias Harris

  • Like Embiid, Harris tallied 13 points in Monday’s third quarter. Harris finished the game with a double-double that included 17 points (7-18 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-7 ft), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes of his own.

Shake Milton

  • In the absence of Tyrese Maxey (non-COVID illness), Milton re-entered the starting lineup and registered 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, in 35 minutes.

Up Next:

The 76ers remain in Charlotte to play the Hornets again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

