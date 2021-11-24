Trip Closes at Golden State

The 76ers (10-8) are in the Bay Area for the sixth and final stop on their cross-country swing, visiting the Golden State Warriors (15-2).

Though severely shorthanded, the Sixers snagged a 102-94 win over the Kings Monday in Sacramento, thanks to solid contributions across the group.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (left hip soreness), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and Seth Curry (back stiffness), the starting lineup featured Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, and Andre Drummond.

The Sixers trailed by as many as nine early in the fourth period, but clawed back to outscore the Kings, 25-12, in the final frame.

Six Sixers finished in double-figures, with Maxey scoring a team-high 24 points, four assists, and two steals, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line.

Thybulle scored a season-high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, Shake Milton tallied a bench-high 16 points, and Drummond pulled down a game-high 23 boards.

“We continue to just come together with whoever we’ve got,” Thybulle said. “This adversity - early on in the season - is going to serve us really well down the road.”

Milton echoed Thybulle:

“We show a lot of heart,” Milton said. “Just seeing the fight that we have, knowing that the guy next to me is willing to give it all just to get a W, just like I am… we’ve got each other’s backs, and that makes it easy and fun.”

Maxey added that the team is just as close off the court as they are on it.

“We have a great time, I’ll just say that,” Maxey said. “It’s a group that really likes talking to each other, and that’s hard to come by in this day and age.”

Wednesday’s meeting features two of the NBA’s three top offenses, with the Warriors holding a second-best 112.9 offensive rating, and the Sixers holding a third-best 112.2 (Utah holds the league’s best offensive rating, at 114.5).

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Warriors - who hold the no. 1 seed in the West and the best record in the NBA - have won four in a row, and 11 of their last 12.

Golden State’s most recent win came Sunday over Toronto, as Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors with 33 points (10-13 fg, 8-11 3fg), four rebounds, and four assists. Andrew Wiggins added 32 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring this season, averaging 28.4 points per game (2nd best in NBA). Draymond Green leads the Warriors in both rebounds (7.9 rpg) and assists (7.6 apg).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic