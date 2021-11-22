76ers Defeat Kings With Strong Team Effort | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The severely shorthanded 76ers (10-8) got the job done Monday in Sacramento, topping the Kings (6-12), 102-94

In the absence of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (left hip soreness), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and Seth Curry (back stiffness), the starting lineup featured Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, and Andre Drummond.

Maxey led the way, scoring a game-high 24 points, as six Sixers finished in double-figures.

A close game throughout, the Kings extended a 9-point lead early in the fourth period, but the Sixers closed strong, scoring 25 points in the fourth period, and holding the Kings to just 12.

The Sixers limited themselves to seven turnovers, while the Kings gave up 13.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Buddy Hield scored a bench-high 21 points, plus nine rebounds and two assists.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 24 points, four assists, and two steals, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line. Once again, Maxey gave up zero turnovers.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle scored a season-high 15 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. The all-defenseman also pocketed three steals.

Andre Drummond

Drummond recorded nine points and a game-high 23 rebounds, plus three assists and three blocks, finishing at a game-high +18.

Shake Milton

Milton, who scored the go-ahead bucket in the fourth quarter, totalled a bench-high 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Isaiah Joe

Joe finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and an assist in 17 minutes of play

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

.@AndreDrummond on the @sixers' tight bonds throughout their shorthanded stretch: "We all like each other, so it doesn’t really matter who’s on the floor - we’re going to find a way to get it done." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 23, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are Bay Area-bound, visiting the Golden State Warriors (15-2) for the sixth and final stop on their cross-country swing.

The Warriors - who hold the no. 1 seed in the West and the best record in the NBA - have won four in a row, and 11 of their last 12.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring this season, averaging 28.4 points per game (2nd best in NBA). Draymond Green leads the Warriors in both rebounds (7.9 rpg) and assists (7.6 apg).

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Related Links:

