76ers Defeat Nuggets in Denver | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The shorthanded 76ers (9-7) snapped a five-game skid Thursday in Denver, defeating the Nuggets (9-6), 103-89.

Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers with 22 points, as six Sixers finished in double figures.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols), Georges Niang stepped into the starting lineup for the first time this season.

The Sixers shot 50.6% from the field (43-85 fg) and held the Nuggets to 36.0% shooting (32-89 fg).

Nikola Jokić finished with a game-high 30 points, plus 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 from long range. He has scored in double figures in each of his last 12 games.

Seth Curry

Curry recorded 20 points, six rebounds, a team-high five assists and one steal, shooting 8-for-17 from the field in a team-high 38 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes of play.

Georges Niang

In his first start with the Sixers, Niang tallied 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.

Charles Bassey

Bassey scored a career-high 12 points, plus seven rebounds (4 OREB), a steal and three blocks. He shot 5-for-7 from the field. He finished with a game-high plus-20 rating.

Shake Milton

Milton scored 12 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range, plus five rebounds and four assists.

@Sixers Social:

Heck of a breakout game for C-Bass.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers loved what Charles Bassey brought tonight, plus, he's beloved by his @sixers teammates: "You can just see it - his IQ. He did a lot of good things. Good kid. The guys love him. He gave us a lot of energy because guys were so happy for him." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 19, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will visit Portland Saturday for the fourth stop on their six-game trip.

The Sixers won their first meeting with Portland on Nov. 1, 112-103, in South Philadelphia. Curry led the way for the Sixers in the win, recording 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

CJ McCollum leads the Blazers in scoring early this season, averaging 20.5 points per game, followed closely behind by Damian Lillard (20.4 ppg). Lillard is also averaging a team-high 8.2 assists per game.

Saturday’s matchup is a 10 p.m. ET start.